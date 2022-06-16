ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ceres incident: Three men are arrested, assault weapons are seized after argument

By Ken Carlson
 3 days ago

Ceres police seized a bag full of weapons, including two assault rifles, and arrested three men following an incident near Richland Avenue and Darby Lane.

Officers responded early Sunday morning on a report that a man and woman were arguing. Around 12:45 a.m., a witness told dispatchers the woman was screaming for help and saying the man had an assault rifle and machete.

Emergency dispatchers received additional calls reporting the sound of gunshots as police officers were responding to the scene.

According to Ceres police, officers made contact with the woman, who said the man had gone to a nearby residence. Police surrounded the dwelling and were assisted by a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department air unit.

Two men were spotted in the backyard, one of them carrying a bag, police said.

The helicopter unit advised the man to throw the bag over the fence into a neighbor’s yard. The standoff continued. Three men later came out of the residence and surrendered to police.

Ceres police said officers found the bag, which contained two AK-47 rifles, a Tec-9 semi-automatic weapon, high-capacity magazines, ammunition, face masks, handcuffs, a machete and burglary tools.

Ceres police seized assault rifles, masks and burglary tools, and arrested three men following an incident near Richland Avenue and Darby Lane Sunday, June 12, 2022. Ceres Police Department

Police arrested Harold Bridgeman, who faces a battery charge. Two other men, Tyson Dimter and Solomona Solomona, were booked in jail on multiple charges.

Solomona, 31, is facing charges of illegal possession of assault weapons and another firearms violation. He remained in jail Thursday, with bail set at $500,000, and is scheduled for a court date Monday.

