Beating the heat

Information provided by the Troy Police Department. FRAUD: There was a report of a counterfeit $10 obtained during a deposit from Burger King. MENACING: On June 13, an officer was contacted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in reference to a pending case in their jurisdiction. The investigators provided the officer with information referencing several protection order violations and menacing by stalking offenses, which occurred near the 200 block of South Dorset Road in Troy. The officer reviewed the information provided to them by the investigators and filed two charges of violating a protection order and one charge of menacing by stalking against the offender. The offender was already in custody at the time of the report, and a physical arrest was not necessary.

TROY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO