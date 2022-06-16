ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Beating the heat

By Michael Ullery
 3 days ago

The Troy Aquatic Park was one of the most...

Miami County health inspections

Information provided by Miami County Public Health. • Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, 439 N. Elm St., Troy: Standard/Critical Control Point Inspection. Critical; PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations. Observed several critical violations upon inspection. Discussed proper food safety procedures with the Person-In-Charge (PIC) to mitigate future critical violations.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
No injuries in Thursday fire

TROY — Firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of South Mulberry Street on a reported house fire on Thursday. Fire units were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. and arrived minutes later. Arriving units reported smoke coming from the attic area of the two-story wood-frame structure. A...
TROY, OH
Christmas In July returns to Stillwater Valley Golf Club; CHS accepting Hall nominations

WEBSTER — The annual Christmas in July Golf Fundraiser in Memory of Staci Jo Blythe will be held on July 16 at Stillwater Valley Golf Club. All proceeds from this event will be used to provide Christmas gifts for needy kids in our area as well as kids who are inpatient on Christmas at Nationwide Childrens Hospital who receive treatment at the James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State University, where Staci also received treatment.
COVINGTON, OH
Troy couple celebrate 65 years

TROY — Howard and Mary (Wackler) Walters of Troy will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on June 30. They were married June 30, 1957, at the Church of the Brethren, Pleasant Hill. Their children are Tim Walters of Troy, Michael (Jennie) Walters of West Milton, Jeanette (Norm) Drill of...
TROY, OH
Troy, OH
Letter: Piqua parks, town disgrace

Our Piqua parks are in terrible shape and disrepair. Poor or no restroom facilities. We used to have a wading and nice swimming pools. Wonderful music at Fountain Park with Warehouse Young Singers, Piqua Players, Piqua Bands, Air Force Band, Ohio State Alumni Band, Cincinnati Symphony, Music Arts Groups’ Church Programs, and events. Plus, wonderful car shows by Bill Vogt, with good music, on well-shaded, cool, grassy areas. Now events are in town on hot black top with loud truck noises and loud music. So we can walk around with a warm beer in our hand looking for shade. Greenville, Troy, Sidney, Tipp City have many fine parks with fun events for families.
PIQUA, OH
Ava Hanrahan receives READ On! Ohio Award for Children & Teens

TIPP CITY — A local student is being recognized for her love of reading. At its upcoming statewide Conference and Awards Celebration, the Ohio Educational Library Media Association (OELMA), Ohio’s professional association for K-12 school librarians, will recognize the recipients of the 2022 READ On! Ohio Award for Children & Teens. The award celebrates enthusiastic readers nominated by school and public librarians in the following categories: primary (K-2); intermediate (3-5); middle (6-8); and high (9-12) and regions: SE, SW, NE, and NW. This year marks the seventh year READ On! Ohio has been awarded.
TIPP CITY, OH
Coralie Mae Daniel born March 17

TROY — Coralie Mae Daniel was born at 2 p.m. on March 17, 2022 at Miami Valley Hospital weighing 7 poungs 13 ounces and 20 inches long. Her parents are Laura (Benedict) and Kevin Daniel of Troy. Her maternal grandparents are Dave and Mary Benedict of Troy, and her paternal grandparents are Mike and Jenny Daniel of Troy.
TROY, OH
Groff cards 66 to take six-shot lead at Troy City Golf Championship

TROY — Ryan Groff is looking for his second straight Troy City Golf Championship title and put himself in great position after the opening round Saturday. Groff scorched Miami Shores with a six-under par 66 to open up a six shot lead heading into Sunday’s final round. Justin...
TROY, OH
Miami County marriage licenses

Ashley Marie Hanes, 28, to Logan Dale Lightcap, 27, both of West Milton. Sherry Lakaya Boggs, 26, to George Alan Hartman III, 24, both of Piqua. Regina Ann Mumford, 57, to Robert Junior Price, 45, both of Piqua. Reynold Jay Angle, 66, of Covington, to Susan Joan Weidel, 64, of...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
CareFlight called to US36 crash

PIQUA — At least three victims were injured in a Friday afternoon crash on Covington Avenue/U.S. Route 36 at R.M. Davis at the west edge of Piqua at 2:31 p.m. CareFlight was called to transport one of the victims of an SUV that rolled over during the crash, landing on its top. two other passengers in the SUV were transported by ground medics.
PIQUA, OH
Troy Post 43 Legends go 1-3 over weekend

The Troy Post 43 Legends baseball team went 1-3 over the weekend to drop to 8-6 on the season. On Friday, Troy defeated Piqua Post 184 7-3. Gavin Martin was 3-for-3 and Garrett LeMaster had two RBIs for Troy. Owen Harlamert and Jake Kramer had doubles. Nick May and Tucker...
TROY, OH
Juneteenth road closures in Troy

TROY — A Juneteenth walk and celebration at McKaig and Race Park will take place on Saturday, June 18. At 3:30 p.m., the Juneteenth Walk will start from Troy Public Library and journey to McKaig and Race Park, where activities, music, and festivities will take place from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
TROY, OH
Miami County Veterans Services recognized

On Thursday, Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak presented Miami County Veterans Services, including Executive Director Selena Loyd, with two awards for their Tunnels to Towers exhibit. Veterans Services also received a $480 grant from the Troy Foundation. Last year, Miami County Veterans Services worked to bring the Tunnels to Towers...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department. FRAUD: There was a report of a counterfeit $10 obtained during a deposit from Burger King. MENACING: On June 13, an officer was contacted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in reference to a pending case in their jurisdiction. The investigators provided the officer with information referencing several protection order violations and menacing by stalking offenses, which occurred near the 200 block of South Dorset Road in Troy. The officer reviewed the information provided to them by the investigators and filed two charges of violating a protection order and one charge of menacing by stalking against the offender. The offender was already in custody at the time of the report, and a physical arrest was not necessary.
TROY, OH
Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by Miami County Sheriff’s Office. THEFT: A deputy responded to a report of a theft at 9 a.m. on the 400 block of Stitcher Street in Bradford. This case is pending. THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 300 block of Monument Street in Pleasant Hill for...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH

