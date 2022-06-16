Beating the heat

Our Piqua parks are in terrible shape and disrepair. Poor or no restroom facilities. We used to have a wading and nice swimming pools. Wonderful music at Fountain Park with Warehouse Young Singers, Piqua Players, Piqua Bands, Air Force Band, Ohio State Alumni Band, Cincinnati Symphony, Music Arts Groups’ Church Programs, and events. Plus, wonderful car shows by Bill Vogt, with good music, on well-shaded, cool, grassy areas. Now events are in town on hot black top with loud truck noises and loud music. So we can walk around with a warm beer in our hand looking for shade. Greenville, Troy, Sidney, Tipp City have many fine parks with fun events for families.
