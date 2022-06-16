ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

Pat’s Wildways: Amelia River Cruising

By Pat Foster-Turley
fernandinaobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s good to be back again writing my columns for the Fernandina Observer, during this transition between editors. I’ve got lots of stories bottled up, so stay tuned!. This past week Bucko and I had houseguests visiting from Hawaii, and we could think of no better way to introduce them to...

fernandinaobserver.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fernandinaobserver.com

Imperiled beach-nesting bird success leans on work of State Parks volunteers

Birds aren’t waiting for new policy implementation before starting their seasonal nesting. Environmental conservation, protection and management in Florida so often depends on local residents making volunteer work for state agencies part of their regular lives. Protecting and helping imperiled beach-nesting bird populations to grow is part of that...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Beach pier set to open by July 4th weekend after years of hurricanes, construction delays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In two weeks, people will be able to get a view from hundreds of yards out in the Atlantic Ocean. "You get a totally different perspective at the end of the pier," said Jacksonville city council member, Rory Diamond. "If you look north, you can see all the way to Mayport Naval Station. If you look south, you see way past Ponte Vedra, totally different view of our beaches, and you see just how beautiful the place we live really is."
fernandinaobserver.com

Coming to the Cummer on June 25

This exhibition will present 67 masterpieces collected by John D. Rockefeller III (1906–1978) and his wife Blanchette Hooker Rockefeller (1909–1992), illuminating the cultures and history of Asia. This important collection underscores art’s capacity to encourage cross-cultural dialogue and influence economic and public policy. The selection of sculptures, bronzes, and ceramics ranges from the late 6th century BCE to the early 19thcentury CE, and originates from Cambodia, China, India, Japan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tibet, and Vietnam.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Fernandina Beach, FL
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
First Coast News

Earthquake northwest of Savannah felt on parts of the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At 4:05 a.m. on Saturday morning June 18th residents of South East Georgia were awakened by something rather uncommon for the region, an earthquake. The quake was originally estimated to be a 4.5M by the USGS but then was later re-assessed down to a 3.9 Magnitude.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#Amelia Island#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Fish#Fort Clinch State Park#The Fernandina Observer#The Ryan K#The Bald Eagle
Jacksonville Daily Record

Florida Cracker Kitchen locations rebranding in Jacksonville

The Florida Cracker Kitchen at 1842 King St. in San Marco is no more. After lunch service June 17, it began transitioning into a fast-casual seafood restaurant with a bar, Corner Lot said in a news release. The new restaurant name was not provided in the June 17 release. Corner...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kayak
News4Jax.com

Orange Park sends out letter about drinking water

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Residents of Orange Park got a letter Monday about their drinking water, saying it did not meet their quality requirements. A test in March showed positive for total coliform bacteria. The letter says the town did not run tests within 24 hours of the distribution test, so they can’t be sure of the drinking water’s quality at that time.
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

3 jump off outbound cargo ship into St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three crew members of the cargo vessel Simba jumped off the outbound ship into the St. Johns River in the Mayport area on Wednesday morning, according to Customs and Border Protection. The Coast Guard originally told News4JAX that two men jumped overboard. Witnesses called 911, reporting...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Anything Goes at Amelia Musical Playhouse

Come on a cruise this summer with a big rollicking musical “Anything Goes!”. Anything Goes tells the whirlwind story of Reno Sweeney (AMP newcomer, Allie Kangas), a nightclub singer with bad luck in love, as she helps young businessman and former flame, Billy Crocker (Allyn Bessee), win the love of the winsome debutante, Hope Harcourt (Finley Ryan), aboard the deck of the S. S. American ocean liner. Aided by semi-famous mobster Moonface Martin (AMP veteran Bob O’Hara) and flirtatious gangster’s moll Erma Latour (Olivia Lynch), Reno and Billy will do everything they can to call off Hope’s impending wedding to stuffy Englishman, Lord Evelyn Oakley (Will Wiley). Through a series of shenanigans, disguises, and rip-roaring dance numbers, Reno and Billy may find their paths to romance in quite different ways than they expected. Complete with an iconic score by the legendary Cole Porter, a live band directed by Chad Miller and direction and choreography by Nick Cooper (Grand Hotel, Jekyll & Hyde), Anything Goes is bound to be a summer cruise that you won’t forget!
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nassau County Commissioner Thomas Ford draws two primary opponents

Nassau County Commissioner Thomas Ford has opposition from two candidates in his attempt to win renomination in the Republican Primary — former County Commissioner George Spicer and educator Alyson McCullough. Ford voted to take the deal offered by developer Riverstone Properties in which Riverstone threatened the county with a...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
WJBF

Earthquake felt all over the CSRA

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – Did you feel that? Many over the CSRA may have felt a rumble or shake early Saturday. According to USGS.GOV, an earthquake occurred in Stillmore, Ga that could be felt all over the CSRA. A map on the USGS.GOV website shows the earthquake was felt as far as Brunswick, Ga. to […]
STILLMORE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy