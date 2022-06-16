Mechanical issues cause Texas Parks and Wildlife plane to crash into Lady Bird Lake

AUSTIN, Texas — A pilot was rescued by paddleboarders after his small plane crashed into a Texas lake on Thursday, authorities said. According to the Austin Police Department, the pilot, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden, was on a test flight when the plane crashed into Lady Bird Lake near downtown Austin, KXAN-TV reported. The pilot was taken to an area hospital with potentially serious injuries, according to the television station.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO