Austin, TX

Mechanical issues cause Texas Parks and Wildlife plane to crash into Lady Bird Lake

By Grace Reader, Billy Gates
 3 days ago

A small plane crashed into Lady Bird Lake and the pilot was rescued by paddle boarders, according to the Austin Police Department.

