ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

‘These are serious charges’: New Bedford rape suspect deemed violent fugitive

By Sarah Doiron, Alexandra Leslie
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BRjR6_0gD6dUHm00

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The search continues for a New Bedford rape suspect, who Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn describes as a violent fugitive on the run.

Leon Mejia, also known as Leon Mejia-Vincente, hasn’t been seen since June 8 , when a warrant was issued for his arrest. The 46-year-old is facing a number of charges, including rape of a child under 16 by force and assault and battery.

RELATED: Police searching for rape suspect and his 2 kids

The specifics of the incident that led to the charges are unknown at this time, however, court records indicate that it happened last September.

“You can’t take any changes with individuals like this,” Quinn said. “These are serious charges. He’s on the run, and people resort to using weapons at times to try to protect themselves or elude police.”

Mejia-Vicente, who is originally from Guatemala, was living in New Bedford with his two children, according to Quinn.

(Story continues below gallery.)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfc53_0gD6dUHm00
    Courtesy: Bristol County District Attorney’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q0Kiw_0gD6dUHm00
    Courtesy: Bristol County District Attorney’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rqgUW_0gD6dUHm00
    Courtesy: Bristol County District Attorney’s Office

Quinn said his 5-year-old son, Hector Mejia-Saquic, hasn’t been seen since the arrest warrant was issued. His 17-year-old daughter, Petronila “Marta” Mejia-Saquic, was last seen at a New Bedford school, where she attended one class Tuesday morning.

“She was last seen leaving the school after that class,” Quinn explained. “[She then] went to a couple of locations in New Bedford.”

It’s unclear whether either child is with Mejia-Vincente, but Quinn believes both are in danger.

“The more time that passes, the more concerned we [will] be,” Quinn said.

Anyone who believes they’ve seen Mejia-Vicente or his two children should not approach them and contact Massachusetts State Police at (800) 527-8873.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Providence police investigating three shootings

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating three shootings that happened just hours apart. According to several reports, the first incident happened around 10:43 p.m. Saturday when officers were called to Rhode Island Hospital for a person that had been shot in the back. The victim, a 36-year-old man, told police he had been […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Three people shot overnight in Providence, police investigating

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police are investigating after three people were shot in separate incidents overnight. Just before 11 p.m., Providence police officers were called to Rhode Island Hospital for a report of a shooting victim. The 43-year-old victim told police that while he was walking on Courtland...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Group home staffer charged with assault of resident

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Richmond received a complaint alleging a resident of a local group home had been physically assaulted by a staff member in May. William Jackson, 40, of Providence, is facing one charge for allegedly assaulting a person with severe impairments, according to police. A criminal investigation was initiated after police […]
RICHMOND, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bristol County, MA
Bristol County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police make rescue after father barricaded himself in home with 3-year-old daughter; poured flammable liquid

Massachusetts State Police rescued a 3-year-old girl this morning after a tense standoff. According to MSP, a situation involving barricaded and armed suspect — who had his 3-year-old daughter barricaded with him in his Hanover Street, Lynn apartment — was resolved successfully this morning when the Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations Team made forced entry, rescued the girl, and apprehended the male suspect.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Police: Man shot outside Providence bar

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police said a man was shot multiple times early Sunday morning outside a sports bar on Veazie Street. The shooting happened at 1:10 a.m. outside McCormack's Pub. They said 37-year-old Basil Carter is in serious condition and remains hospitalized. Police said witnesses were assisting Carter...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for role in violent southeastern Massachusetts drug ring

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in Boston for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy that spanned across the District. Tony Goncalves, 24, of Brockton, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In October 2021, Goncalves pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base, oxycodone and marijuana and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base and marijuana.
BROCKTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Fugitive#Guatemala#Violent Crime#Office Courtesy#Office Quinn
ABC6.com

Warwick police no longer investigating house connected to missing woman

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said on Friday that they are no longer investigating a home connected to a missing woman. Capt. Andrew Sullivan told ABC6 that investigators “have released the house.”. Charlotte Lester was first reported missing last month.
liveboston617.org

Man Stabbed on Methadone Mile Overnight

On June 18th at 2:15 AM Boston Police Officers from District C-6 police along with Boston EMS responded to 911 calls for a possible stabbing in the area of 870 Massachusetts Ave. EMTs and Paramedics arrived on the scene where a man was found to be heavily bleeding from the...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whdh.com

Former Salem gym teacher arrested for allegedly assaulting 10 girls

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Salem gym teacher and North Andover resident was arrested Wednesday, facing charges for allegedly assaulting 10 female first- through third-graders. Daniel Hakim, 36, was a teacher at the Saltonstall School from 2015 to 2018. In 2018, the Salem Public School District received several reports...
SALEM, MA
FUN 107

Plymouth Police Horse Wrangles Himself Up a Coffee at Drive-Thru Window

One Plymouth police horse needed his caffeine fix before heading out on patrol recently, stopping by the drive-thru window at Marylou’s Coffee for a morning pick-me-up. “Good morning! Tobias ordered his ice coffee with extra sugar!” the Plymouth Police Department posted to its Facebook page on Friday. “The Marylou’s employees asked him back for lunch. Tobias loves ham, cheese and mayo neighs!”
PLYMOUTH, MA
liveboston617.org

Blood Covers Street in Front of Chapel After A Stabbing Last Night

Just after midnight on June 17, 2022, one person was found near 400 Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury suffering stab wounds. Boston EMS transported the victim to Boston Medical Center with what are considered to be critical injuries. District B-2 Detectives responded to the scene and found large crime scene...
BOSTON, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Nips, Bad Breakup & Driveway Conversation

7:18 p.m. – A caller reported a wayward stop sign on High Hawk Drive at Deerfield. Police found the sign sticking out of a storm drain in the intersection. Police found where the sign was supposed to be and reinstalled it. 8:30 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick police identify man pulled from water

A body pulled from the water of Fairwinds Marina in Warwick on Thursday morning has been identified. According to Warwick police, the male body has been identified as Stephen Grant, 59, of Warwick. Fairwinds Marina's General Manager Scott Curtin said he discovered the body while opening the fuel dock around...
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy