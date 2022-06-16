‘These are serious charges’: New Bedford rape suspect deemed violent fugitive

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The search continues for a New Bedford rape suspect, who Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn describes as a violent fugitive on the run.

Leon Mejia, also known as Leon Mejia-Vincente, hasn’t been seen since June 8 , when a warrant was issued for his arrest. The 46-year-old is facing a number of charges, including rape of a child under 16 by force and assault and battery.

The specifics of the incident that led to the charges are unknown at this time, however, court records indicate that it happened last September.

“You can’t take any changes with individuals like this,” Quinn said. “These are serious charges. He’s on the run, and people resort to using weapons at times to try to protect themselves or elude police.”

Mejia-Vicente, who is originally from Guatemala, was living in New Bedford with his two children, according to Quinn.

Quinn said his 5-year-old son, Hector Mejia-Saquic, hasn’t been seen since the arrest warrant was issued. His 17-year-old daughter, Petronila “Marta” Mejia-Saquic, was last seen at a New Bedford school, where she attended one class Tuesday morning.

“She was last seen leaving the school after that class,” Quinn explained. “[She then] went to a couple of locations in New Bedford.”

It’s unclear whether either child is with Mejia-Vincente, but Quinn believes both are in danger.

“The more time that passes, the more concerned we [will] be,” Quinn said.

Anyone who believes they’ve seen Mejia-Vicente or his two children should not approach them and contact Massachusetts State Police at (800) 527-8873.

