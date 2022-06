MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Fisher Cats lost yet again on Saturday night, falling 4-3 to the Somerset Patriots. Somerset and New Hampshire traded runs over the first five innings of the contest. Somerset’s Brandon Lockridge put up a two-run double in the seventh and that would be too much for New Hampshire to overcome once again, although Spencer Horwitz sacrificed home Rafael Lantigua in the eighth to get the hosts close to trying it up another time.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO