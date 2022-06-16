ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Night Market is coming to Industry City this month

By Shaye Weaver
Time Out New York
Time Out New York
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new, open-air market with more than 50 food and art vendors is coming to Industry City this month for the first time. The Brooklyn Night Market by MASC Hospitality Group—the same company behind Bronx Night Market and Harlem’s Uptown Night Market—starts up on June 27 at Industry City and promises...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
liveforlivemusic.com

Knitting Factory Announces Closure Of Brooklyn Location

Knitting Factory announced its location in Brooklyn, NY will close on August 21st. The historic venue’s Brooklyn location opened its doors in 2009, replacing Luna Lounge at 361 Metropolitan Ave, following the closure of its Tribeca location. The club launched with a concert by Les Savy Fav. In a...
BROOKLYN, NY
studybreaks.com

The Brooklyn Tower Is New York’s Reckoning With Gentrification

As Brooklyn’s newest skyscraper rises, expectations for an equitable future for the borough plummet. The Dime Savings Bank Headquarters in Brooklyn is one of New York’s many hidden architectural gems. Its ornate, Greek Revival facades and elegant interior are marvelous to behold, and its designation as a New York City landmark following its closure and abandonment in 2002 is an affirmation of its historical contributions. It lies off the beaten path for most tourists, yet its location and visual style are remarkably significant to the identity of the borough it inhabits.
BROOKLYN, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Brooklyn, NYC

Brooklyn is one of the five boroughs of New York City. It is the City’s most populous borough, with 2,736,074 residents as of 2020. The name ‘Brooklyn’ originates from the Dutch Village named “Breukelen” in the Netherlands. While it contrasts with the wealthy Upper East...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynbased.com

What to do this week(end): June 18-June 23

What up, BK, and congrats on putting another week in the rear view! I am looking forward to a 3-day weekend with minimal plans and lots of R&R opportunities. Despite record heatwaves everywhere else, the weather around these parts looks like it will be downright lovely, which is great because it really feels like our inimitable borough is my oyster! The Coney Island Mermaid Parade is back today for its 40th year after a three-year absence, and bearing witness to that kind of creative energy feels like just what I need right now. This weekend also marks the first-ever Brooklyn Magazine Festival, a series of talks and concerts culminating in a music fest at the LeFrak Center in Prospect Park. Of course, Sunday is Juneteenth, which means there are all sorts of events scheduled to honor, observe, and reflect upon our collective history and the experience of African-American and Black communities. Some that particularly caught my eye are the Juneteeth Food Festival at Weeksville Heritage Center, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!’s Juneteenth Unityfest concert, and a full day of Juneteenth programming at the Brooklyn Museum featuring events like a Freedom Ride bike tour of Brooklyn locations relevant to the Black community and a family sound bath.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
adafruit.com

Juneteenth Events at NYC Parks

Get outside and celebrate Juneteenth across Brooklyn, Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island!. Join us and our partners and friends in celebrating Juneteenth at concerts, workshops, Urban Park Ranger tours, and other celebrations at parks across New York City!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
purewow.com

15 Best Ice Cream Shops in NYC for the Perfect Scoop

If there’s one thing New Yorkers look forward to year-round, it’s summer—the block parties, the beach days, Summer Fridays—what’s not to love? Well, one thing: the heat (OK, and the humidity). But trust us, it’s nothing a chilly treat can’t fix. We’ve rounded up the best ice cream shops in New York—from soft serve specialists to old-school ice cream parlors, you can’t go wrong with any of these sweet spots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brownstoner.com

Prospect Park’s Picnic House Now Home to Winner, a New Cafe from a Michelin Star Chef

Brooklyn foodies have been waiting months for Winner, a new cafe in Prospect Park, to open its doors. Winner’s owner, Michelin-star chef Daniel Eddy, is well known for his sandwiches and pastries, which attract lines dozens deep in Park Slope. But the big day came and the cafe, bakery and bar’s doors finally opened on the north side of the park’s Picnic House.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industry City#Good Food#Youth Organizations#Brooklyn Night Market#Masc Hospitality Group#Bronx Night Market#New Yorkers#Japanese#Culiraw#Mason#The Waffle Chic#Twister Cake Nyc#Cee Love Sea Food
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 88 Linden Boulevard in Flatbush, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 88 Linden Boulevard, a seven-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by RoArt with Feingold and Gregory Architects as the architect of record, and developed by Brookland Capital, the structure yields 66 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 20 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $70,286 to $215,150.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Time Out New York

See inside the new Google Store in Williamsburg

Google has officially set up shop in Brooklyn just a little over a year after opening the doors of its first-ever physical retail store, the brand's flagship location in Chelsea, Manhattan. The new Google Store launched in Williamsburg at 134 N 6th Street by Berry Street this week and, inside,...
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopWired

Brooklyn Man Dragged To Death By Subway Train

Riding the subway’s in New York City these days and you’re basically rolling the dice with your life because if the violence doesn’t get you, the train itself just might. According to the Gothamist, a subway passenger was killed on Wednesday night (June 15) on the Q line when he got stuck between the platform […]
BROOKLYN, NY
rew-online.com

Luxury Brooklyn apartment property trades for $142M

JLL Capital Markets has closed the $142 million sale of The Addison, a two-building, 271-unit luxury apartment rental property with three ground-floor retail spaces located at 225 Schermerhorn Street in Downtown Brooklyn, New York. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, BentallGreenOak, a global real estate investment management...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkmag.com

Juneteenth, Father’s Day and a Mermaid Parade: 12 things to do this weekend

Kings County will be playing host to new events this weekend—like the first-ever Brooklyn Magazine Festival—and legacy affairs (like the 40th annual Mermaid Parade on Coney Island). Juneteenth is this weekend, for which there is no shortage of local celebrations. And there is also Father’s Day, as well as the ongoing string of LGBTQ+ events, smack in the middle of Pride Month.
BROOKLYN, NY
nddist.com

Vertical Construction Begins on Bronx Logistics Center

NEW YORK – Turnbridge Equities and affiliates of Dune Real Estate Partners LP have commenced vertical construction on Bronx Logistics Center, a Class A, last-mile logistics facility totaling 1.3 million square feet in the Bronx, New York. Benefiting from immediate proximity to the region’s major transit arteries, I-95, I-87,...
BRONX, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy