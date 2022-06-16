Brooklyn Night Market is coming to Industry City this month

What up, BK, and congrats on putting another week in the rear view! I am looking forward to a 3-day weekend with minimal plans and lots of R&R opportunities. Despite record heatwaves everywhere else, the weather around these parts looks like it will be downright lovely, which is great because it really feels like our inimitable borough is my oyster! The Coney Island Mermaid Parade is back today for its 40th year after a three-year absence, and bearing witness to that kind of creative energy feels like just what I need right now. This weekend also marks the first-ever Brooklyn Magazine Festival, a series of talks and concerts culminating in a music fest at the LeFrak Center in Prospect Park. Of course, Sunday is Juneteenth, which means there are all sorts of events scheduled to honor, observe, and reflect upon our collective history and the experience of African-American and Black communities. Some that particularly caught my eye are the Juneteeth Food Festival at Weeksville Heritage Center, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!’s Juneteenth Unityfest concert, and a full day of Juneteenth programming at the Brooklyn Museum featuring events like a Freedom Ride bike tour of Brooklyn locations relevant to the Black community and a family sound bath.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO