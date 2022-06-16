ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Hellenic Federation of Philadelphia Elects New President

By Cosmos Philly
cosmosphilly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpper Darby, PA – The Federation of Hellenic American Societies of Greater Philadelphia and Delaware Valley elected a new president, board, and staff at their final spring meeting for the season on Wednesday evening at St. Demetrios. “I am very grateful to all for believing in me, and...

cosmosphilly.com

CBS Philly

Juneteenth Celebrations Taking Place Across Philadelphia Region Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Events are taking place all across the Philadelphia region to commemorate Juneteenth, the holiday marking the end of slavery in the United States. The Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade is taking place at 11 a.m. The parade route starts at 52nd and Parkside Streets and will run all the way to Malcolm X Park where a festival will begin at 12 p.m. Delaware County will hold a Juneteenth celebration from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Rose Tree Park in Media. In Montgomery County, a Juneteenth celebration is being held on Main Street in Norristown from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Juneteenth...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Letters to the Editor

The apartment house at the corner of Dungan Road & Lorna Street (apartment house at 7845 Lorna St., 19111) has continued to place their trash curbside where apparently trash collection ignores this pick-up location. Trash should be placed in the driveway where other apartment houses nearby have Dumpsters. There is no Dumpster next to this apartment house in its adjacent back driveway.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington eminent domain bill moves forward to House floor

A bill expanding Wilmington’s ability to use eminent domain to acquire properties deemed vacant or abandoned heads to the House floor. But the House Administration Committee that released it didn’t hold public comment – a move that frustrated opponents for two reasons. All but one member of...
WILMINGTON, DE
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown puts history on display with Juneteenth Jubilee

NORRISTOWN — The weather couldn’t have been for an event that put on display the best of Norristown. The Juneteenth Jubilee held Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Main and DeKalb streets was Norristown’s inaugural event marking the importance of June 19, 1865 — the day General Gordon Granger read General Order No. 3 to the people of Galveston, TX proclaiming that “…all slaves are free…”. Black Americans in Texas declared the day a holiday and named it Juneteenth. More than a century later, on June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Axios

3. Philadelphia tries mediating evictions

Philadelphia is experimenting with a new way to help renters: an "eviction diversion" program that requires landlords to go through a mediation process when a tenant is in danger of being kicked out. Why it matters: Evictions disproportionately impact Black women in Philadelphia, which also mirrors national trends, according to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Your Favorite Beer May Be Hard To Find In Philly Region As Teamsters Local 830 Striking For Better Wages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It could be tougher to get your favorite beer in the next few weeks. That’s because the people who get the beer to stores, Teamsters Local 830 union in Northeast Philadelphia, spent the day on strike. Employees with Origlio, Muller, and Penn Distributors spent the day on the picket lines. They’re striking for better wages.  They voted 308-to-40 to go on strike Friday. The three distributors carry most of the popular national beer brands, as well as popular seltzers. Get your 🍺 now when you can. Employees at Origlio, Muller & Penn distributors are on strike. They serve Philly, Montco, Delco Chester & Bucks @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/dHsFJwcodU — Steve Lindsay (@SteveLindsayCBS) June 18, 2022 They serve Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Bucks Counties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Politics
arizonasuntimes.com

Commentary: It’s Time to Impeach Larry Krasner

Philadelphia is in a crime crisis, and District Attorney Larry Krasner has been willfully derelict in doing anything to stop it. Since he will not stand up for the people of Philadelphia and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania by enforcing the laws to keep people safe, we will. Thomas Paine once...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Work begins on one of Rebuild Philly’s biggest project yet: $20 million rebuild at Vare Rec Center

A groundbreaking makes it official; the Vare Playground in Grays Ferry will undergo a $20 million rebuild using money from the city’s soda tax. Mayor Jim Kenney, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and other city officials were joined by the head of the Pew Charitable Trusts and others at the 100-year-old facility for the groundbreaking this week. Plans call for a complete makeover as part of the Rebuild Philadelphia effort, which uses money from the city’s sweetened beverage tax to fix playgrounds and libraries, in addition to paying for Pre-K educational opportunities in the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

The African American Museum in Philadelphia adds new event to Juneteenth program lineup

The African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP) has announced that Bobby Seale, African-American political activist and co-founder and national chairman of the Black Panther Party, will visit the museum for a live discussion to mark Juneteenth. The event, “An Evening Conservation with Bobby Seale,” will take place on June 19 at 7 p.m. at the Museum and is FREE and open to the public. The discussion will be led by Catherine Hicks, president of the Philadelphia Chapter, NAACP, and publisher of The Philadelphia Sun.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

50 Philadelphia City Pools To Open For Summer: Here’s The Opening Schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday would have been a great day to go for a swim at one of Philadelphia’s public pools, but the wait is almost over. Philadelphia Parks and Recreation said that a handful of pools will be opening on Tuesday. The city says 80% of the available pools will open this summer. The city is working around the nationwide lifeguard shortage to ensure kids are safe while they swim. Making a splash this summer season. The city said Friday outdoor pools will open on a rolling basis beginning next Tuesday, but Philadelphia Parks and Rec says only 50 of the 63...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

