Knoxville, TN

Former CAK pitcher making strides in the Majors

By Rick Russo
wvlt.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - His now world famous mustache is getting a lot of play, but Knoxville’s Spencer Strider has much more to offer. The Former Christian Academy of Knoxville standout, who won Gatorade State baseball Player of the Year back in 2017, has worked his way into the spotlight on...

www.wvlt.tv

