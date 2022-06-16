ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honey Grove, TX

Missing Texas teen found safe

By Gray News staff
WLBT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONEY GROVE, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities say a missing 13-year-old from Texas has been...

www.wlbt.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 25

1 person dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes on Lake Lavon

ALLEN, Texas — Authorities in Collin County say one person is dead, and two others remain missing after a boat capsized in Lake Lavon. The Collin County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday near Brockdale Park on Lake Lavon. According to a press release, four...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
KHOU

AMBER Alert canceled after Texas teen found safe

HONEY GROVE, Texas — An AMBER alert issued for a 13-year-old girl has ended, authorities say. The teen was reported missing in Honey Grove, Texas, about 90 miles northeast of Dallas. Police from the area said she hadn't been seen since Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have confirmed that the teen...
HONEY GROVE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Amber Alert For Honey Grove Canceled

The Amber Alert issued late Wednesday for 13-year-old Kionna Braxton of Honey Grove has been canceled after she was found alive and well in an Arlington apartment. Officers say 31-year-old Nolan Neighbors was with the girl. They charged him with Harboring a Runaway. Investigators believe Neighbors and the girl had been chatting online and had made arrangements to meet in Arlington.
HONEY GROVE, TX
KTEN.com

Calera woman says glass found in snack packages

CALERA, Okla. (KTEN) — A Calera woman alerted authorities after she said her granddaughter found pieces of glass in packaged snacks. Nancy Jackson said her 11-year-old granddaughter found the shards in a package of Nachos Cheese Dip & Salsa Lunchables that were purchased at the Walmart in Durant. Jackson...
CALERA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Honey Grove, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Honey Grove, TX
101.5 KNUE

SMH! Deputy for Van Zandt County in Texas Arrested for Drug Possession

We all know that working in law enforcement is not an easy job, but turning to drugs is never the answer and one Van Zandt County Sheriff’s deputy is learning that lesson the hard way. We all learn at a young age to stay away from drugs, very often those lessons are taught by law enforcement so it’s tough to hear about a Texas deputy that was caught with a variety of dangerous drugs.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Jun 17)

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 1900-block of Jackson Thursday morning at 7:43. The victim reported that sometime during the night, someone had stolen their 1994 Red Chevrolet pick-up parked beside the residence. Officers later located the vehicle in a ditch in the 1700-block of Jackson St. The investigation continues.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Bank Robbery

Sulphur Springs Police, Hopkins County Deputies, and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the robbery of the Pilgrim Bank on South Broadway in Sulphur Springs. It happened shortly before 1:00 pm. The suspect was a six-foot-tall white male wearing a blue hoodie and khaki or tan pants. He’s believed to be driving a white car with a sunroof and luggage rack.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KTEN.com

More detours ahead for Sherman motorists

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) – Construction is set to begin Friday along a key stretch of U.S. 75 in Sherman, so make a plan if you'll be driving in the area. "We want people to be aware that Houston and Lamar will be closed down, and that could cause major travel impacts for people's daily commute to and from work," said Sherman police Sgt. Brett Mullen.
SHERMAN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
eparisextra.com

The Fifth District Court of Appeals has reversed the 2021 conviction of a Hunt County man

On June 13th, the State of Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals made the filling ruling;. On June 13th, the State of Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals made the filling ruling; “Before Justices Molberg, Reichek, and Garcia Opinion by Justice Garcia. Appellant pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecency with a child and waived his right to a jury. The trial court found appellant guilty of both counts and assessed punishment at four years in prison. In a single issue, appellant now argues the evidence is insufficient to support his convictions. As discussed below, because.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

1 year after groundbreaking, water district reports ‘considerable progress’ on reservoir

One year to the day after breaking ground on Lake Ralph Hall, the Upper Trinity Regional Water District is reporting “considerable progress” on the future reservoir. Lake Ralph Hall will be a 7,600-acre reservoir in southeast Fannin County. It is expected to be completed in 2025 and be delivering water by 2026 to the Upper Trinity Regional Water District and member communities, including Denton County.
DENTON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy