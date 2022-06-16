ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Comedian asks people to give the 'gift of abortion' this Father's Day

By Luke Gentile
 3 days ago

Comedian W . Kamau Bell told people across the country to give their fathers the "gift of abortion " this Father's Day.

"Dad does so much for the family," said Bell, the host of CNN's United Shades of America. "This Father's Day, give him what he really needs. Not a home brewing kit. Not socks. Give him safe and legal access to abortion."

Bell, who identifies as a male feminist, made the big ask in a PSA for fathers produced by Abortion Access Front called "Dads for Choice."

Fathers and biological men need to get in the fight for abortion access, according to Bell.


"Throughout history, dads have enjoyed our position on the sidelines cheering on the action, but we can't afford to do that at this critical time," Bell said.

"Abortion and bodily autonomy are human rights. And I'm here to welcome dads — and everybody else on the sidelines — into the fight."

Men have greatly benefited from abortion rights without suffering from the stigma involved with the process, according to Bell.

"Dads, if you’ve ever had sex and not had a kid, it’s likely birth control or abortion played a role," he said.

At least 60% of people who have had abortions already have children, and access to abortion and contraception allows families to choose and plan the best lives for themselves, according to Bell.

"The majority of people seeking abortions are already parents," he said. "They know what's right for their families. They would know if having another kid would send them spiraling into poverty."

Bell also addressed the idea that having an abortion goes against religious principles.

"There's literally no mention of the word abortion in here," Bell said, dressed as a shepherd and holding a bible.

There is also no mention of how states plan to help families from whom they strip away abortion access care for unplanned children.

Parenting is a "wonderful, very difficult job, and since when does America force anybody to do a job against their will, without paying them, by controlling their bodies? ... Oh yeah, right."

