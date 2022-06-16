ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Two Arrested with Outstanding Warrants; One for also Carrying a Concealed Weapon

glendaleca.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Arrested with Outstanding Warrants; One for also Carrying a Concealed Weapon. On June 14, 2022 at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale PD’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED) located a vehicle travelling on the 200 block of S. Central Ave. with expired registration. Utilizing departmental resources...

www.glendaleca.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Teen Dead, Man Injured in Shooting Behind Target in Baldwin Hills

A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 23-year-old man critically wounded Saturday in a possibly gang-related shooting behind a Target store in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 3:32 p.m. at the Target store at LaCienega and Obama boulevards, according to Officer A. Delatorre...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Balboa, CA
Glendale, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Glendale, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Man found shot dead inside crashed vehicle: LAPD

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man who was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in Vermont Vista Sunday morning. Los Angeles police officers responded to the 400 block of West 108th Street around 5 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene, police found a crash involving two […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glendale Pd#S Central Ave
crimevoice.com

Fatal Overdose Leads to Drug & Firearms Arrest

June 15, 2020 – Ventura County, Ca. In a clear demonstration of the collaborative nature of law enforcement efforts, 67-year-old Hollywood, Ca. resident Richard Bulik has been arrested on multiple narcotics and firearms charges following a fatal drug overdose investigation that began on May 16, 2022. That was the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS LA

Crowd reportedly shooting fireworks at LAPD officers in Boyle Heights

A crowd of people near East 4th and South Anderson Streets in the Boyle Heights area were reportedly shooting off fireworks at officers with the Los Angeles Police Department, authorities said.  The incident was reported at around 9:15 p.m. when officers with LAPD's Hollenbeck Division called for help. People in the crowd were also throwing rocks and bottles at police, as well as pointing green lasers at them. At one point the southbound 101 Freeway was closed at 7th Street. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Man fatally shot in an alley

A man was gunned down in an alley in Westminster Thursday afternoon. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, police were called at 3:26 p.m. to the 13900 block of Cedar Street regarding a shooting. Arriving officers found a man lying down in an alley west of Cedar Street....
WESTMINSTER, CA
CBS LA

Man shot and killed in Westminster

Police in Westminster said a man who was approximately 30 to 35 years old was shot and killed Thursday in the 13900 block of Cedar Street, near Sigler Park. Officers were called to the scene at around 3:25 p.m. on reports of a shooting. They discovered a man laying in the alley "with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his face and upper body," according to Cmdr. Kevin MacCormick. Paramedics with the Orange County Fire Authority pronounced the man dead at the scene. Witnesses told authorities that a suspect vehicle, described as a purple 2010 to 2014 sedan, was seen fleeing the area, going westbound on on Westminster Boulevard toward Locust Street. No suspect description was provided, though. The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call Detective Malcolm Pierson III at 714-548-3759 or Detective Marcela Lopez at 714-548-3773. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to OCCrimestoppers.org. 
WESTMINSTER, CA
crimevoice.com

Arrests in Fatal Overdose Case

June 10, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. As evidence that the now common catch-phrase first heard in the 1970s-era movie Jaws “We’re going to need a bigger boat” might today be heard as “We’re going to need more narcs,” the obvious rise in the rate of fatal fentanyl overdoses throughout Ventura County has the Ventura County Sheriff’s Pharmaceutical Crimes Unit (PCU) and the VCSD Narcotics Street Team (NST) working overtime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy