Georgetown dad acquitted in final college bribery scam trial
Centre Daily
3 days ago
A father was acquitted Thursday of charges that he paid off a Georgetown University tennis coach to get his daughter into the school in the final trial linked to the explosive college admissions bribery scandal. Amin Khoury’s case is the 57th stemming from the Operation Varsity Blues investigation —...
Click here to read the full article. Enrique Tarrio — the national chairman of the Proud Boys during the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — will stay in jail pending his trial on charges that he led a conspiracy to obstruct the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.
Federal District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled on May 27, that “the evidence against Tarrio [is] very strong,” including that Tarrio “approved of and took credit for the events of the day.”
Weighing whether to grant Tarrio bail, the judge pointed to the fact that he has “seven adult arrests that have...
FBI is investigating a Florida woman, who found Ashley Biden's controversial diary and sold it to a right-wing organization. Aimee Harris reportedly sold the diary to Project Veritas for upwards of $40,000.
The family of missing Harmony Montgomery has been warned by investigators that the chances of the little girl's survival are slim, after officers from state and federal agencies searched a home linked to her allegedly abusive father Tuesday. Authorities were seen removing evidence, including a refrigerator, from the Manchester, New...
Chrisley Knows Best reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted on all counts of bank fraud and tax evasion after a three-week trial. The couple is reportedly facing up to 30 years in prison for the financial crimes. On June 7, 2022, a federal jury found them guilty...
A man has been sentenced to six years in prison for pretending to be a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agent on TikTok.The Department of Justice (DOJ) has said that Reyel Simmons, from Minnesota, has been found guilty of impersonating a federal officer on the social media platform. The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota announced on Friday that the Dodge County man was “sentenced to 72 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for impersonating a federal officer and illegally possessing firearms as a felon”. Court documents state that the FBI received a...
A pediatrician in Kentucky was arrested on a federal charge related to an alleged murder-for-hire scheme. Stephanie Russell, 52, of Louisville, Kentucky, contacted someone on May 15 who she allegedly hired to murder her ex-husband, according to court records. The children’s doctor allegedly agreed to pay that individual – an undercover FBI employee – $7,000 in exchange for murdering her ex-husband.
Kevin Flythe was born in 1969 in Washington, D.C. His birth came nine years before the creation of federal laws that ban the use of lead paint in homes. This was a time black children were, once again, exposed to the deadly chemical at a disproportioned rate. Kevin Flythe was one of those children. The exposure to the paint gave him lead poisoning, and he grew up with cognitive disabilities that delayed his development, along with a paralyzed left arm. Although his disabilities made him a target in the neighborhood, his cousin, Michelle Royster, said Kevin had a happy childhood, reports The Washington Post. Kevin was raised by his mother, a teacher, and his aunt in a house full of children and love. They were a family who ate dinner together every evening and went on mandatory Saturday outings to the movies or museums. Kevin had many friends, and Michelle described him as a young man easily influenced by his peers, reports The Washington Post. His mother enrolled him in a program that taught him fencing, horseback riding, and chess.
A professional poker player was arrested Wednesday for his alleged involvement in a sports betting scheme that brought in more than $25 million from victims. Cory Zeidman, 61, a World Series of Poker bracelet winner, faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering conspiracy in connection with the scheme, according to a two-count indictment unsealed in United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.
Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of recruiting and grooming teenage girls to be sexually abused by the late business tycoon Jeffrey Epstein, was threatened to be killed in the jail by a fellow inmate. This claim was made by the British socialite's lawyer while seeking a lighter sentence for the British socialite.
Three correctional officers at a federal prison in eastern Kentucky have been indicted on charges alleging civil rights violations, officials said. A federal grand jury in London returned an indictment Thursday charging the officers at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy in Inez with violating an individual’s rights under the color of law and of falsifying records to impede an investigation, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV.
A California doctor who is a leading figure in the anti-vaccine movement was sentenced on Thursday to two months in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol, where she delivered speeches to rioters during the mob's attack.U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington, D.C., also sentenced Dr. Simone Gold to 12 months of supervised release after her 60-day prison term and ordered her to pay a $9,500 fine. She can report to prison at a date to be determined.Gold, a former emergency room physician, said she deeply regrets entering the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and didn't intend to get involved...
A British art fraudster who has been on the run for 13 years faces extradition to the US after finally being caught. Angela Hamblin, 73, is now likely to serve her 12-month sentence in the US for making nearly £500,000 by passing off fake paintings as being by Turner and other artists.
The founder of “America’s Frontline Doctors” — the controversial group that has vocally opposed the Covid-19 vaccine and public health efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus — has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for joining the mob and breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
A federal appeals court has found that the NAACP has no standing to sue a Mississippi prosecutor accused of routinely rejecting Black jurors in criminal cases.District Attorney Doug Evans has been in office since 1992, and his jury selection tactics have scrutinized for years. His exclusion of Black jurors in one high-profile murder case caused the Supreme Court to overturn the conviction of Curtis Flowers in June 2019, with Justice Brett Kavanaugh citing a “relentless, determined effort to rid the jury of black individuals.”The Attala County branch of the NAACP and four Black voters sued Evans months later, asking...
