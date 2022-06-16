ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockledge, PA

Kiwanis Club honors 2

By Tom Waring
The Kiwanis Club of Phil-Mont last week honored two young men for service to the community during a dinner at the Austrian Village in Rockledge. The honorees were Matthew Guy and Eoghan Pleis, both of whom attended St. William Elementary School until it closed in 2012, then...

