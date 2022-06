Vermont Business Magazine The University of Vermont Health Network is proud to participate in the City of Burlington’s Juneteenth celebrations, and encourages our patients, families, staff and community to join us. Juneteenth is a commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. For more information, visit Burlington’s Racial Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Office.(link is external) The UVM Health Network will also have an outreach table at Battery Park for anyone who wants to learn more about health sciences education and careers in health care.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO