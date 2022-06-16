Flag Retirement Ceremony celebrated at Rising Sun American Legion

RISING SUN — As it has for many years, the Mason Dixon American Legion Post 194 hosted a Flag Retirement ceremony at the post on East Main Street for Flag Day.

The ceremony is based on keeping with U.S. Flag Code: United States flags which are no longer in good appearance – with rips, tears or fading – should be taken out of service. The code states that the only way to put a flag out of service is by fire.

David Bradford, chaplain of the post, noted that, 245 years ago, the Continental Congress passed the resolution that created the American flag with – originally – 13 stripes of red and white and 13 stars on a field of blue.

“Our nation has changed dramatically since that resolution, some might say not for the better, but with a strong faith in God, the Bible, and in the written word of our forefathers, our nation will persevere and our flag that now contains 50 white stars will continue to wave over ‘the land of the free and the home of the brave,’” Bradford said.

In his opening prayer, Bradford asked God that the flag be used to bring the country back together.

“We ask that You use our flag to mend together the many conflicting elements in our country and help foster a strong belief and love for You, our Father and an attitude of 100% Americanism throughout our nation,” he prayed.

1st Vice Commander Neil Eller, acting as commander Tuesday night on behalf of Legion Commander Martin Thompson, apologized for the shortened ceremony but explained that the Upper Chesapeake Community Band, which traditionally would have performed several patriotic songs at the start of the evening, was stricken by COVID and its numbers were down enough to prevent public concerts.

Eller got emotional while reading the scripted lines that were part of the ceremony.

“Let these flags that represent our country be retired and destroyed and that their places be taken by bright new flags,” Eller read. “Since these flags have reached the end of their service life ... we retire them respectfully.”

Post 194, with help from Boy Scout Troop 28, Cub Scout Pack 28 and the Community Fire Company of Rising Sun destroyed some 7,000 flags that had been brought to the post or other like minded organizations since last year’s ceremony. Many were small flags with pencil-sized posts still attached but at least one was larger than a king size bed and required two scouts to carry it from the pile to the flames.

The flames got so intense that the scouts had to back up and get the help of the firefighters, who put on their full turnout gear as a precaution.