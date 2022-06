MIDDLEBURG — Renee Kerr wept in Snyder County Court on Friday as a man pleaded guilty to providing drugs that caused her son’s overdose-related death last July. “It’s been hell,” said Kerr, of Lewisburg, flanked by her daughter, Rachel Reinhart, and Tessa Iski, the girlfriend of her late son, Benjamin Zimmerman. “Ben had his problems, but I believed he was in recovery.”

