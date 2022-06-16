ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Juneteenth celebrations in Spokane this weekend

By Destiny Richards
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j7Ys2_0gD6YZnm00
Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday, June 19 is Juneteenth — a holiday that commemorates the announcement of the Emancipation Proclamation, and for years, has been a celebration of African-American culture in the United States.

2022 is the second year Juneteenth is recognized as a federal holiday and the first year it’s a state holiday in Washington.

Co-chair of the Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition, Alan Jones, says the holiday has received more public recognition since becoming a federal holiday in 2021.

But the organization has been around and active in the Spokane region for 11 years.

They want people to not just recognize the holiday, but celebrate, learn and reflect on what it means in our nation’s history.

“Go out and read about it, just learn about it. It doesn’t have to be something real big,” said Jones. “But understand the day which you’re celebrating and what you’re getting that day off from work from.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G3OJd_0gD6YZnm00

You can celebrate Juneteenth starting Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19 in Spokane.

The Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition is putting on its 11th annual Juneteenth Weekend Celebration of Culture.

It all kicks off Friday evening, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the Pillar Awards Dinner which recognizes people who have made contributions to the African-American community in Spokane.

On Saturday — a celebration event at the MLK Outreach Center with local business vendors, music and food from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There’s also a movie Saturday night at Underhill Park from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Praise in the Park at Liberty Park (11 a.m.-1 p.m.) and Father’s Day brunch at Emmanuel Family Life Center (1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.) will be on Sunday.

For more information on Juneteenth history and the INW Juneteenth Coalition, see the official website.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

The Spokane Humane Society Paw Park is coming to Spokane!

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re looking for a new place to go with your furry friend, there’s a new dog park coming to downtown Spokane soon. The Spokane Parks Foundation revealed the new name for its new dog park in Riverfront Park. The name of the new dog park will be the Spokane Humane Society Paw Park. “The fortress shelter...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

PHOTOS: Terrain’s Bazaar 2022 returns to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The largest all-local art market returned to Spokane on Saturday. Terrain’s Bazaar 2022 returned to Spokane after a two-year hiatus. Over 95 art vendors filled with amazing art and handcrafted goods for people are available to purchase. Live music, food, a photo booth, family-friendly activities...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Society
Spokane, WA
Government
State
Washington State
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Here’s when local pools will open for the season

SPOKANE, Wash. – Summer is just around the corner, which means pool season is almost here.  Local pools and aquatic centers will open and operate on different days. Here’s when you can expect them to be ready:  City of Spokane Aquatic Centers Regular season lap swim and open swim runs from June 20 through August 26.  All aquatic centers (Comstock,...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberty Park#African American#The Pillar Awards Dinner#Sat
FOX 28 Spokane

Crews on Spokane River for recovery effort

SPOKANE, Wash. – Crews from Spokane Fire Department (SFD), Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) have spent much of the day on the Spokane River in a water recovery effort. Around 1 p.m., crews were called to a water rescue near the Down...
SPOKANE, WA
vigourtimes.com

The Far-Right’s Assault On An Idaho Pride Event Was Meticulously Planned

At a Republican fundraiser in Stateline, Idaho, a local GOP official named Dan Bell was excited to introduce the next speaker. “He’s definitely not OK with trans or any of that gay shit,” Bell, youth chair of the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee, said into the microphone as the crowd laughed. “Please give it up for Dave Reilly!”
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

PUSHBACK TO HATE: Four Idaho governors helped marginalize neo-Nazis

Four Idaho governors from two different parties made strong stands against hate group activity in Idaho a prominent feature of their terms in office, helping marginalize the Aryan Nations in the years that the neo-Nazi group was active in Idaho. That record provides a powerful precedent for how Idaho can counter the impact of hate groups, but it’s unclear if today’s state leadership will take the same approach. Gov. Brad...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
inlander.com

Are Washington state's anti-sprawl rules suffocating Spokane's ability to build housing?

Of all the proposed solutions to Spokane County's emergency shortage of houses, one is glaringly obvious: build more houses. That's exactly what Realtor Jack Kestell says he's been trying to do. He's representing the owners of an undeveloped piece of property in western Spokane County. Either by selling the land or developing it themselves, he says, the general hope is to build 325 single-family homes and 180 units of multifamily housing, along with a lot of dedicated retail and office space. Part of the property would be dedicated to the Cheney School District, Kestell says.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Name and design of Spokane Humane Society’s new dog park revealed!

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Parade of Paws was held today in downtown Spokane, where locals gathered to support the Spokane Humane Society. Hosted by KHQ anchor, Claire Graham, the event doubled as a reveal for the name and design of the highly anticipated dog park!. The new park will...
SPOKANE, WA
ncwlife.com

Spokane weekly real estate update

Compiled major statistics for the Spokane, WA metro area real estate market for the four weeks ended June 12, 2022. Originally published on zerodown.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy