Juneteenth celebrations in Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday, June 19 is Juneteenth — a holiday that commemorates the announcement of the Emancipation Proclamation, and for years, has been a celebration of African-American culture in the United States.

2022 is the second year Juneteenth is recognized as a federal holiday and the first year it’s a state holiday in Washington.

Co-chair of the Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition, Alan Jones, says the holiday has received more public recognition since becoming a federal holiday in 2021.

But the organization has been around and active in the Spokane region for 11 years.

They want people to not just recognize the holiday, but celebrate, learn and reflect on what it means in our nation’s history.

“Go out and read about it, just learn about it. It doesn’t have to be something real big,” said Jones. “But understand the day which you’re celebrating and what you’re getting that day off from work from.”

You can celebrate Juneteenth starting Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19 in Spokane.

The Inland Northwest Juneteenth Coalition is putting on its 11th annual Juneteenth Weekend Celebration of Culture.

It all kicks off Friday evening, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the Pillar Awards Dinner which recognizes people who have made contributions to the African-American community in Spokane.

On Saturday — a celebration event at the MLK Outreach Center with local business vendors, music and food from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There’s also a movie Saturday night at Underhill Park from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Praise in the Park at Liberty Park (11 a.m.-1 p.m.) and Father’s Day brunch at Emmanuel Family Life Center (1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.) will be on Sunday.

For more information on Juneteenth history and the INW Juneteenth Coalition, see the official website.