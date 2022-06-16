ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Clearfield County Jail on lockdown due to multiple call-offs

By Aaron Marrie
 3 days ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County Jail was placed on lockdown Thursday after they say they had an unusual amount of employees call-off.

The prison issued a statement regarding the current situation:

“The prison experienced an abnormal number of simultaneous call-offs on the daylight shift and efforts to contact other corrections officers to cover those shifts were oddly unsuccessful. As a result, the Warden took action to address the situation and he will review the situation to determine if any other action is necessary. In addition, the County also contacted the Teamsters Union to advise them of the abnormal circumstances and the Union officials offered to assist the County to ensure the corrections officers are properly staffing the prison.”

