Another Record Low For Minnesota’s Unemployment Rate

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – Minnesota’s unemployment rate hit another record low in May, its third in as many months. The figure now stands at 2% statewide. All regions are benefitting, including the St. Cloud Metropolitan Area. 2,542...

KFIL Radio

It Appears Minnesota’s $9.25 Billion Surplus is Growing

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota continues to collect taxes at a level that is significantly higher than predicted. For the month of May, Minnesota's net general fund revenues totaled nearly $1.9 billion. According to the Minnesota Management and Budget Office, that was $535 million, or about 40 percent higher than expected.
MINNESOTA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus checks worth $750 going to some Minnesota workers

As stimulus payments continue to be sent by states, Minnesota is now sending a check worth $750. Over 660,000 Minnesota workers will soon receive a stimulus payment worth $750 thanks to their job. The newest bill called Frontline Worker Payments, will be sending stimulus money to employees and small businesses.
boreal.org

COVID in slow decline across most of the state, but some 9 Minnesota counties still rated high-risk by CDC

Some good news on the broader COVID-19 front this week: the FDA approved vaccines for children age 6 months to 4 years of age, federal advisors recommended approval of a protein-based Novavax vaccine which may appeal to some who’ve resisted the mRNA-based vaccines currently in use, and a new analysis shows that April saw the lowest number of COVID deaths in the U.S. since the pandemic’s start.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

After surplus talks stall, Walz doubles down on direct payments to Minnesotans

MINNEAPOLIS -- Gov. Tim Walz is reviving and doubling down on his Walz checks proposal, saying he now wants to give families back $2,000 and individuals back $1,000 from the record surplus. This comes after talks for a deal with the GOP collapsed late last week."It would be a 15-minute special session, a one-page bill ... It's about $2,000 a family," the governor said. "The biggest thing we can do to improve the quality of life of Minnesotans right now is to put the money back in their hands."Hope for some kind of a break from state government vanished late...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

More MN households qualify for federal food assistance

ST. PAUL, Minn. – As inflation causes grocery prices to rise, more households in Minnesota are qualifying for a federal program that provides assistance with food. The Minnesota Legislature, during its last session, increased the income limit for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, from 165% of the federal poverty level to 200%. That means households of three making $3,600 a month or less are now able to receive the food benefits.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID update for Friday, June 17

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,887 newly reported cases and four reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,744. Through June 16, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 393 (down from 412 on June 15). Of those hospitalized, 31 people are in intensive care (down from 34) and 362 are in non-ICU care (down from 381).
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Five of the Best Minnesota Town Nicknames

There are so many great Minnesota town nicknames, below are five of our favorites. Let us know which ones we miss on our app. 8 Great Places To Tube This Summer in Minnesota and Iowa. Beat the heat this summer by getting out on the water. Below you'll see the...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Are “Rolling Blackouts” Possible in St Cloud This Summer?

"Rolling Blackouts" are not only possible in St. Cloud this summer, they are a possibility all across Minnesota and the US. With our long stretches of hot days ahead, the need for electricity to cool our homes will be on the rise, and we all may have to do our part to make sure blackouts don't happen on these incredibly hot summer days.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Negotiations collapse over deal to return part of Minnesota's $10B surplus to taxpayers

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz told reporters Thursday that talks between lawmakers to salvage a deal to return part of the state's $10 billion surplus to Minnesota taxpayers have collapsed, all but ending the possibility of a special session. At an afternoon news conference alongside DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman, the governor expressed disappointment in the outcome, putting blame squarely on Senate Republicans. "It feels like we were negotiating with ourselves over these last few weeks," the governor said. "I don't think that serves Minnesota well." At the heart of the deal, brokered days before the end of the regular legislative...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Power companies warn 'rolling blackouts' possible this summer

MINNEAPOLIS -- As Minnesotans enjoy Friday's sunshine and low humidity, we also need to get ready for the heat. The state will have some extremely hot days coming up, beginning on Sunday. And with that comes the concern homes will be using too much energy as air conditioners work overtime.Some experts are predicting that energy demand could exceed energy supply. "The system is built and designed for these hot stretches in the summer," said John Marshall, Xcel Energy's regional vice president for Minnesota and the Dakotas.Marshall said Xcel Energy is part of a regional pool of energy called the Midcontinent Independent...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Walz says special session negotiations at an ‘impasse’

In the Star Tribune, Briana Bierschbach writes, “Negotiations over a special session of the Legislature have ‘reached an impasse,’ said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, leaving billions of dollars from the state’s surplus unspent. The DFL governor and top leaders in Minnesota’s divided Legislature have been meeting for weeks since the regular session ended in May, trying to finalize a deal to pump billions into tax cuts and new spending over the next three years while also leaving billions on the bottom line. But in a meeting Thursday, Senate Republicans said they don’t plan to bring any more offers to the table, Walz said.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
lptv.org

COVID-19 Community Levels for 6-17-22 in Lakeland Viewing Area

Based on new data released yesterday by the CDC, nine Minnesota counties are now in the high COVID-19 Community Level rating, including two in the Lakeland viewing area. Itasca and Koochiching counties are currently rated “high” under the CDC’s ratings, which are based on the number of cases and hospital admissions per 100,000 people, as well as the percentage of beds in use. Community levels can indicate how easy it may be to get care for COVID-19 in each county.
MinnPost

Poll: Voters in Greater Minnesota are unhappy with Democratic leaders, but open to gun regulations, abortion access

A new poll conducted in early June by MinnPost and Change Research found a negative view of the direction of Minnesota and the country. But that outlook is even more gloomy among likely voters surveyed in Greater Minnesota, where people by wide margins said the state and nation are on the wrong track, more often reported feeling a financial pinch from inflation in gas prices and groceries and poorly rated the performance of Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Excessive heat warnings, heat advisories posted for Sunday and Monday

Saturday really felt summery, which is appropriate since we are into our third week of meteorological summer (June through August). The Saturday high temps at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 84 degrees. Our average Twin Cities high is 80 degrees this time of year. Much warmer weather is headed our...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

More Minnesota homeowners come forward to accuse pool contractor of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in a WCCO investigation: several families want to warn others after they say the same pool contractor took their savings and didn't do the job.We first shared their frustration Wednesday night. The number of families we've heard from since is growing, now up to 17. Altogether, they're out more than $1 million. WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle looked into the law, and shares the change families want to see.Kyle and Eva Swenson started making financial sacrifices ahead of welcoming baby Sophia last month. They wanted to build a place to grow their family. A backyard pool was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Xcel Says It’s Ready For Increased Electric Use Due to Heat Wave

(KNSI) – Minnesota power companies say they are ready to keep the air conditioners on with scorching temperatures moving in this weekend and next week. Temperatures are expected to be at or near 100 degrees on Sunday and Monday. Xcel Energy Spokesman John Marshal has reassuring words for concerned...
MINNESOTA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Minnesota Lake Named One of the Clearest in Entire U.S.

If you're looking for a peaceful, pristine, reflective lake, the state of Minnesota is full of them. But one takes the crown as one of the clearest and cleanest in the U.S. As it turns out, this lake receives much of its water from underground springs, giving it some of the clearest water in the entire country.
KAAL-TV

Minn. Republican threatens retaliation against medical board

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has threatened to retaliate against the Minnesota board that oversees doctors as it investigates him for the fifth time. Jensen calls the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice a “juggernaut” that he'll deal with if he’s elected governor. Jensen, a family practice physician...
MINNESOTA STATE

