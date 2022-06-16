Another Record Low For Minnesota’s Unemployment Rate

MINNEAPOLIS -- Gov. Tim Walz is reviving and doubling down on his Walz checks proposal, saying he now wants to give families back $2,000 and individuals back $1,000 from the record surplus. This comes after talks for a deal with the GOP collapsed late last week."It would be a 15-minute special session, a one-page bill ... It's about $2,000 a family," the governor said. "The biggest thing we can do to improve the quality of life of Minnesotans right now is to put the money back in their hands."Hope for some kind of a break from state government vanished late...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO