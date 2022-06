Ohio State’s second official visit weekend of June – its biggest one so far this month – wrapped up on Sunday. Thirteen prospects from the recruiting class of 2023 – six of whom are already committed to Ohio State and seven who are candidates to eventually join them – made their official visits to Ohio State this weekend as the Buckeyes made their pitch for why each of them should spend their next three to five years in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO