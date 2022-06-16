ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janet Jackson Talks Delaying Album And Focusing On Motherhood With ‘ESSENCE’

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago
During part four of Janet Jackson ’s documentary , she spoke on her life currently, teasing retirement to focus on motherhood and it appears she’s done just that—at least for now.

As the “Rhythm Nation” singer graced the July/August 2022 cover of ESSENCE , ahead of her headlining performance at this year’s Essence Fest, she explained that her previously announced album, Black Diamond , is coming, but didn’t say when considering raising her 5-year-old son, Eissa, is her top priority.

“It’s so funny because I see the fans asking, ‘When are we going to get Black Diamond ?’ ‘Will you please release?’ Sometimes things happen that you don’t expect to happen, and you have to figure things out—or you’re in a space in your life when you have to take a step back and take a break for a minute,” Jackson stated. “Even though it’s something that I absolutely love, it still is my work, my job. There will be music at some point. Exactly when? I can’t say just yet, but there will be. I love it too much not to do it. This is all I know. There’s so much that I want to do—but my number one job is being a mama.”

Announced in Feb. 2020, her international Black Diamond Tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though she ended her documentary by previewing a new single , that sliver of newness may have to sustain fans for the moment.

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson)

Judy Ledbetter
3d ago

Totally Understand, Miss Janet, We Will All Be Here, When The Time's Right.🎶 God Bless 💗🙌

#Maternity#Retirement#Delaying#Essence Fest
Vibe

Vibe

