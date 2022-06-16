ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, UT

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah West Desert, Color Country West Desert by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-17 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 14:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Great Salt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Davis; Tooele The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Davis County in northern Utah Northeastern Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 330 PM MDT * At 251 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Delle, or 24 miles northwest of Grantsville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and low visibility in blowing dust. SOURCE...Mesonet. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tooele, Grantsville, Stansbury Park, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, Delle, Tooele Army Depot, Erda and Lake Point. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 57 and 96. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
High Wind Warning issued for Salt Lake Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 13:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. If dense dust is observed blowing across or approaching the roadway, pull your vehicle off the pavement as far as possible, stop, turn off lights and set the emergency brake. Do not keep your foot on the brake as this will illuminate tail lights. If you cannot leave the roadway, proceed at a lower speed and turn on lights. Target Area: Salt Lake Valley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Strongest winds in the northwestern portions of the Salt Lake Valley today, and southeast portions of the Salt Lake Valley this evening. Strong winds will become more widespread across the entire Salt Lake Valley Saturday. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust is expected across the area and may suddenly and significantly reduce visibility in some locations, including interstate highways.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
High Wind Warning issued for Lower Washington County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 21:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. If dense dust is observed blowing across or approaching the roadway, pull your vehicle off the pavement as far as possible, stop, turn off lights and set the emergency brake. Do not keep your foot on the brake as this will illuminate tail lights. If you cannot leave the roadway, proceed at a lower speed and turn on lights. Target Area: Lower Washington County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Lower Washington County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust are expected across the area may suddenly and significantly reduce visibility in some locations. This includes areas along I-15.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT

Community Policy