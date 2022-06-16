Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah West Desert, Color Country West Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 13:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. If dense dust is observed blowing across or approaching the roadway, pull your vehicle off the pavement as far as possible, stop, turn off lights and set the emergency brake. Do not keep your foot on the brake as this will illuminate tail lights. If you cannot leave the roadway, proceed at a lower speed and turn on lights. Target Area: Salt Lake Valley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Strongest winds in the northwestern portions of the Salt Lake Valley today, and southeast portions of the Salt Lake Valley this evening. Strong winds will become more widespread across the entire Salt Lake Valley Saturday. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing dust is expected across the area and may suddenly and significantly reduce visibility in some locations, including interstate highways.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO