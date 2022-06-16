ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Fox Entertainment Scoops U.S. Rights to Studiocanal’s British Family Film ‘Railway Children’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
 3 days ago
Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired U.S. rights to Studiocanal ’s “Railway Children,” an anticipated period family adventure film penned by BAFTA-winning Danny Brocklehurst (“Brassic”) and directed by Morgan Matthews (“X+Y”).

Based on a treatment by BAFTA-winning producer Jemma Rodgers (“Double Take”), the film is inspired by the beloved British family film “The Railway Children” dating back to 1970 which was itself adapted from Edith Nesbit’s classic children’s book.

The film is set in rural England against the backdrop of WW2 when children are flooding into the countryside to escape the bombing of industrial cities. With the help of Bobbie Waterbury (Jenny Agutter), a group of young evacuees are taken into her rural homeS and begin to settle into their new life. But when the children encounter a young soldier who, like them, is far away from home, a true adventure ensues. The cast is headlined by Agutter, Sheridan Smith, and Tom Courtenay.

Rodgers produced the film at Studiocanal U.K.. It will be released in the U.K. on July 15 under the original title “The Railway Children Return.” Blue Fox Entertainment, meanwhile, will release “Railway Children” on more than 300 screens in the U.S. in the fall.

“From animated films to live action, we are seeing audiences return to theaters for high quality family content,” said Blue Fox’s James Huntsman. “‘Railway Children’s engaging characters and exciting adventure story will connect with movie goers of all ages,” added Huntsman, who negotiated the deal with Chloé Marquet, Studiocanal’s head of international sales.

The acquisition follows Blue Fox Entertainment’s successful wide U.S. theatrical release of Studiocanal’s family adventure “The Wolf and the Lion” which opened in February in the top ten at the U.S. box office and has grossed over $2 million to date domestically, making it one of the year’s standout independent film releases.

“We’re very happy to continue our collaboration with Blue Fox who have proven to be a great home for family films, especially after their recent success with ‘The Wolf and the Lion,'” said Marquet.

“It’s hugely satisfying to know that they will bring such a heart-warming and timeless story to the big screen,” added the executive.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monte-Carlo Television Festival Opens With ‘Last Light,’ Starring Matthew Fox, Joanne Froggatt

Click here to read the full article. The 61st Monte-Carlo Television Festival opened Friday with a phalanx of stars and TV industry execs walking the blue carpet for the event, attended by Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene. The opening screening was the world premiere of thriller “Last Light,” produced by MGM Intl. TV Production. The show’s cast attended, led by Matthew Fox (“Lost”), Joanne Froggatt (“Downton Abbey”), Tom Wlaschiha (“Game of Thrones”), and Amber Rose Revah (Marvel’s “The Punisher”), as well as director Dennie Gordon, and junior cast members Alyth Ross and Taylor Fay. During...
MOVIES
‘Smoking Causes Coughing’ Review: Quentin Dupieux’s Very Silly, Very Spacy Superhero Trifle

Click here to read the full article. For a film featuring bloody interspecies warfare, rampant murder and mutilation, a pessimistic treatise on environmental pollution and (maybe) the end of the world — all crammed into just 77 minutes — “Smoking Causes Coughing” feels both rather jaunty and entirely inconsequential. That would be surprising if it came from anyone but Quentin Dupieux, the current absurdist-in-chief of French auteur cinema: Everything in his latest that feels, in and of itself, out of left field also happens to be comfortably in his lane. Following a group of spandex-clad, cigarette-toting superheroes on a rural...
BEAUTY & FASHION
‘Little Nicholas: Happy as Can Be’ Review: The Pint-Size Hero of a Cartoon ‘The 400 Blows’ Meets His Makers

Click here to read the full article. Every time someone takes a comic book character the world adores and decides to make an animated movie, there’s a risk they won’t do justice to the original designs. “The Adventures of Tintin” comes immediately to mind, since Spielberg and company made the bold choice of swapping artist Hergé’s appealing clean-line designs with appalling performance-capture zombies. Or 2019’s disappointing “The Addams Family” reboot, which effectively turned Charles Addams’ macabre sketches into benign, generic-looking balloon animals. It’s a problem the folks at ON Entertainment take seriously. They’re the ones who translated Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s “The...
MOVIES
12-Year-Old Drumming Phenom Nandi Bushell to Join Foo Fighters for Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley

Click here to read the full article. Nandi Bushell, the teen drummer (she turned 12 in April) who became an internet phenomenon during the pandemic, will join the Foo Fighters in honoring the late Taylor Hawkins at a Wembley Stadium tribute concert in late September. Hawkins died in March in Colombia at the age of 50. The Foo Fighters — comprised of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee — announced performers for the London concert earlier this week. They will include a mix of Hawkins’ friends and influences: Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Queens...
MUSIC
Tribeca Enterprises to Launch Podcast Network This July

Click here to read the full article. Tribeca Enterprises will launch Tribeca Audio, a new podcast network dedicated to curating audio content year-round, this July. Jane Rosenthal made the announcement at the Tribeca Festival on Saturday during a special presentation of the upcoming Radiotopia podcast “My Mother Made Me.” Tribeca Audio will launch its flagship series, and Tribeca Enterprises’ first podcast, July 13. Titled “Tribeca Audio Premieres,” the series will be hosted by Davy Gardner, head of Tribeca Audio and the curator of audio storytelling at Tribeca Festival. The podcast will air every other week and feature the full first episode...
ECONOMY
Justin Bieber Postpones Remaining North American Tour Dates After Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber postponed his remaining North American tour dates Friday, after previously announcing that he is battling Ramsay Hunt syndrome. In Bieber’s case, the rare virus has caused facial paralysis. “In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining U.S. tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed,” reads a post on the Justice Tour’s Instagram page. After sharing his diagnosis on Instagram on June 10, Bieber postponed his early June dates in Washington, D.C., Toronto and New York City. “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this...
CELEBRITIES
‘Trigun’ Anime Series Set for Crunchyroll Remake

Click here to read the full article. Sony Pictures’ Crunchyroll anime streaming service has ordered a remake of the anime series “Trigun,” based on a popular manga series by Yasuhiro Nightow. “Trigun Stampede” will be produced in Japan by animation studio Orange and Toho. Details about the series are set to be unveiled July 2 during Anime Expo 2022 in downtown Los Angeles. The series is based on the popular action manga series by Yasuhiro Nightow that “follows the story of Vash the Stampede, a legendary gunman and a pacifist with a bounty on his head,” according to Crunchyroll. It was produced...
COMICS
‘Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb’ Review: An Enthralling Book-World Documentary

Click here to read the full article. The enthralling documentary “Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb” opens with white-on-black credits accompanied by the staccato pecks of a typewriter, which will be music to some viewers’ ears. Robert Caro, the author at the center of the documentary, writes towering books of nonfiction — “The Power Broker,” his 1,280-page study of how Robert Moses literally shaped the city of New York, and “The Years of Lyndon Johnson,” his four-volume biography that’s currently awaiting its fifth and final volume — but taps out these imperially detailed and captivating...
MOVIES
