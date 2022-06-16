Blue Fox Entertainment Scoops U.S. Rights to Studiocanal’s British Family Film ‘Railway Children’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired U.S. rights to Studiocanal ’s “Railway Children,” an anticipated period family adventure film penned by BAFTA-winning Danny Brocklehurst (“Brassic”) and directed by Morgan Matthews (“X+Y”).

Based on a treatment by BAFTA-winning producer Jemma Rodgers (“Double Take”), the film is inspired by the beloved British family film “The Railway Children” dating back to 1970 which was itself adapted from Edith Nesbit’s classic children’s book.

The film is set in rural England against the backdrop of WW2 when children are flooding into the countryside to escape the bombing of industrial cities. With the help of Bobbie Waterbury (Jenny Agutter), a group of young evacuees are taken into her rural homeS and begin to settle into their new life. But when the children encounter a young soldier who, like them, is far away from home, a true adventure ensues. The cast is headlined by Agutter, Sheridan Smith, and Tom Courtenay.

Rodgers produced the film at Studiocanal U.K.. It will be released in the U.K. on July 15 under the original title “The Railway Children Return.” Blue Fox Entertainment, meanwhile, will release “Railway Children” on more than 300 screens in the U.S. in the fall.

“From animated films to live action, we are seeing audiences return to theaters for high quality family content,” said Blue Fox’s James Huntsman. “‘Railway Children’s engaging characters and exciting adventure story will connect with movie goers of all ages,” added Huntsman, who negotiated the deal with Chloé Marquet, Studiocanal’s head of international sales.

The acquisition follows Blue Fox Entertainment’s successful wide U.S. theatrical release of Studiocanal’s family adventure “The Wolf and the Lion” which opened in February in the top ten at the U.S. box office and has grossed over $2 million to date domestically, making it one of the year’s standout independent film releases.

“We’re very happy to continue our collaboration with Blue Fox who have proven to be a great home for family films, especially after their recent success with ‘The Wolf and the Lion,'” said Marquet.

“It’s hugely satisfying to know that they will bring such a heart-warming and timeless story to the big screen,” added the executive.