Spanish Fork resident Chad Michael Llewellyn, 29, was arrested Wednesday evening after he reportedly rammed two police cars in attempts to escape during a traffic stop. The arrest was made by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and Llewellyn was charged with aggressive assault, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop by the command of a police officer. Llewellyn is currently being held without bail at the Utah County Jail.

SPANISH FORK, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO