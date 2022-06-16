ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Clarion, Mercer, Venango by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-16 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Clarion; Crawford; Erie; Fayette; Forest; Greene; Indiana; Jefferson; Lawrence; Mercer; Venango; Washington; Westmoreland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 375 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGHENY ARMSTRONG BEAVER BUTLER CLARION CRAWFORD ERIE FAYETTE FOREST GREENE INDIANA JEFFERSON LAWRENCE MERCER VENANGO WASHINGTON WESTMORELAND
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Strong Storms Knock Out Power In Northern Butler Co.

Severe storms hit parts of Butler County Thursday afternoon resulting in power being knocked out to some residents. The storms brought high winds and some rain to the northeastern part of the county around 5 p.m. Central Electric Cooperative reported 389 outages in Butler County with the majority of those...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Storms Bring Down Trees, Wires Across Northwestern Pennsylvania

Storms moving through northwestern Pennsylvania brought down trees and wires Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were called to Fry Rd. near Old State Rd. in Franklin Township to clear away debris from the trees. There was also a downed power line. In Union City, tree limbs and a power line fell on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Storm cause major damage in Tidioute

June 16th fast-moving storm caused major damage to one borough in Warren County. Several trees falling near building, onto cars, and blocking the road in Tidioute. Trees also landed on wires, which caused some power outages in the area. Tidioute is one of many places cleaning up after the afternoon storm. There is no word […]
TIDIOUTE, PA
wdadradio.com

BUSY WEEKEND CONTINUES FOR FIREFIGHTERS

Indiana County’s firefighters have been busy this weekend. After answering about a dozen calls Friday and early Saturday, Marion Center firefighters were dispatched last night for a brush fire along Dogwood Circle at Nastase Street, off Route 85 in Rayne Township. On their social media, the fire company shared...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

One Hurt in Jefferson Township Motorcycle Crash

One motorist was injured following a motorcycle crash that occurred last week in Jefferson Township. According to State Police 61-year-old David McKinney of Cabot was riding his motorcycle on Riemer Road near Winfield Road just after 9pm on Monday (June 13th) when a deer jumped out onto the roadway. Authorities...
CABOT, PA
explore venango

One Dead in I-80 Accident

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County, on Sunday morning. The accident happened Sunday around 5:50 a.m. near mile marker 56.2, just west of the Interstate 80 East weigh station. A passenger vehicle and a...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Authorities Investigate Lawrence County Thefts

Authorities are continuing to investigate a series of thefts that occurred last week in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, multiple thefts from vehicles parked on Ellwood Road in Wayne Township were reported last week. Police believe that these thefts occurred between midnight and 6:30am on Tuesday (June 14th).
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Crews Called Back to Scene of Muddy Creek Fire

First responders were called back to the scene of a previous fire in Muddy Creek Township on Saturday morning. Calls came into the Butler County 911 Center just before 10am on Saturday for a rekindle of a fire that first occurred earlier this week at a barn on Flinner Road in Muddy Creek Township.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One dead, one injured in head-on collision

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person died and another was flown to a local hospital after a crash overnight in Westmoreland County. The Westmoreland County Coroner's office says 25 year-old David Ott of Perryopolis Borough, Fayette County, died after the Chevrolet Sonic he was driving eastbound on Interstate 70 near mile marker 53 in South Huntingdon Township was struck head-on by a Pontiac Vibe traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes just after midnight Sunday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

55-year-old man drowns in Lawrence County

VOLANT, Pa. — State police are looking for witnesses after a 55-year-old man drowned in Lawrence County. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of 230 Kino Road. State police said Kevin Eggleston, 55, of New Castle, was swimming in a pond in that area when he drowned.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One person dead in house fire in Churchill

CHURCHILL, Pa. — First responders were dispatched to a residential fire along the 800 block of Graham Boulevard in Churchill Sunday afternoon. Allegheny County 911 told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the initial call came in at 12:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon. By 1:10 p.m., the two-alarm response drew more than...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawrence County man rescued after being trapped under ATV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An hours-long search and rescue mission for a man in Lawrence County has ended.Emergency crews were called out just before ten o'clock this morning after learning a man was trapped underneath an ATV in Mahoning Township.Authorities said they spent five hours looking for him, hiking up difficult terrain, and battling extreme heat."This is 1,100 acres of old strip mines that 4-wheelers like the ride. They don't know how dangerous some of the trails are," Francis Exposito, the Mahoning Township Fire Chief, said."It's a very dangerous place. Three-to-six major incidents [occur] in this area a year," Exposito added.Crews were able to rescue the man. He was flown to a trauma center in Youngstown.No further details about the man's condition were shared.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Fallen Tree Causes Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 322

CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A fallen tree on US 322 caused a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:26 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, on US 322 in Canal Township, Venango County, involving 22-year-old Austin M. Moody, of Meadville, and 67-year-old Earl W. Balentine, of Leeper.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

