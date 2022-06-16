ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Botched police response in Uvalde is exactly why we need body cams. Release the footage

By The Fort Worth Star-Telegram Editorial Board
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

One really disturbing crime is sometimes all it takes to enact change at any level. The Uvalde shooting has done that, encouraging new federal gun legislation and school safety provisions.

It has also revealed the limitations police hope to place on public release of body camera footage. The Texas Department of Public Safety has asked Attorney General Ken Paxton to prevent the public release of footage from cameras that law enforcement officers wore during the shooting at Robb Elementary School, citing one of the many legal loopholes available to them.

In this case, DPS officials argue, the footage could be used by other criminals to find “weaknesses” in how police respond to crimes.

No offense to the Uvalde ISD police and others on the scene for more than an hour while the attack was active, but that ship has sailed.

Motherboard , a tech publication, filed public records requests with DPS, Uvalde city police, the school district, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Customs and Border Protection agency. It seeks body camera footage, audio recordings, and other relevant information from that day in order to understand what went wrong.

It does not take the eye of a criminal investigator to see that Uvalde police failed to follow protocol and lacked the tools and courage necessary to confront an active shooter and usher dying children to nearby hospitals so that their lives may have been saved, even as they prevented parents from going inside the school themselves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1womkm_0gD6RrAr00
On June 3, members of law enforcement stand outside the funeral service for Jacklyn Cazares, a victim of the Uvalde school shooting. Eric Gay/AP

Over the two weeks following the shooting, the story law enforcement shared to the media changed several times. From whether there was a security guard at the school to whether a door was propped open and whether the first responding officer carried a radio, law enforcement involved in the response have shown they’re good at one thing: obfuscation.

Body camera footage of active law enforcement officers that day wouldn’t tell the whole story, of course. And it wouldn’t have to include awful footage of dead or dying victims. But it would provide answers that law enforcement can’t quite get straight.

There are legal provisions to prevent release of the footage, but they should be sparsely applied on a case-by-case basis. The loopholes are vast and expansive and completely thwart the reason for body cameras in the first place: to promote transparency and accountability.

Body camera footage often clarifies for law enforcement and perpetrator what might seem hazy in the heat of an intense moment.

According to the Texas Public Information Act , “A video of a use of deadly force by an officer or the investigation of an officer can not be released to the public until all criminal and administrative processes have been completed. A law enforcement agency may release a video if the agency determines that release of the video advances a law enforcement purpose.” Under these two vague circumstances, both left up to the powers that be, it’s a miracle anyone wondering about the fate of their loved ones in the hands of police officers has seen body cam footage.

Texas law has provisions about what footage and other police documents police departments can withhold. Each city has its own policies, too. Together, they form a laundry list of subjective reasons. Here are some in Fort Worth: in cases in which no one is charged or convicted, in cases where footage shows the inside of a residence, when an investigation is ongoing or the release could compromise the investigation, when the footage might violate someone’s privacy, if the subject is a juvenile, if the footage identifies officers’ names or adversely affects future operations, or when there is a “dead suspect.”

These, particularly that last reason, allows police the option to withhold video or documents in far too many cases. Too many departments are quick to release it when it proves an officer’s use of force was justified, but they fight it when it can hold police accountable.

In light of Uvalde — and future, horrific crimes — it’s time for the Legislature to increase police transparency when it comes to body camera footage. Close some of the loopholes that obfuscate tragedies like this one.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The 74

Experts Question Why Uvalde Chief Not Placed on Leave Amid Multiple Probes￼

Police and school security experts are questioning why the Uvalde, Texas, school police chief remains on the job nearly a month after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at the local elementary school. While Chief Pete Arrendondo’s fiercest critics have demanded he be fired following reports that officers under his command waited more […]
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Texas Monthly

Will We Ever Know the Truth About Uvalde?

More than three weeks have passed since the terrible events in Uvalde. What was once a torrent of appalling facts about the police response—many of them misleading or false—has now slowed to a trickle of leaks and lawyer-mediated, self-serving narratives. Governor Greg Abbott has pivoted to talking about the border again. Texas Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw, last seen slipping into a closed-door meeting of a state House investigative committee, has gone quiet. The Uvalde schools chief of police, Pete Arredondo, finally emerged from hiding last week, lawyer at hand, to contradict reports that he had made the call to wait around for more than an hour while the gunman lingered in the classrooms with dead and dying children and teachers; hours later, key parts of his story were contradicted by evidence reported in the New York Times.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Uvalde County District Attorney: ‘I’m not investigating anything’

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell said Thursday that she is not investigating the Robb Elementary school shooting and is waiting for the probe to be completed so her team can review it. Inaccurate information and contradicting storylines have clouded the Uvalde school shooting, including who...
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Body Cam#City Police#Audio Recordings#Robb Elementary School
islandwavesnews.com

Shots Fired in Uvalde

On Tuesday, May 24, 18 year-old Salvador Ramos shot and killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Ramos arrived at the school at 11:28 a.m., but police didn’t announce the shooter was in custody until 1:06 p.m. At 11:00 a.m., the shooter fires a bullet into...
UVALDE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Witnesses testify behind closed doors in Uvalde mass shooting probe

The state House committee investigating the police response to the mass murders at Robb Elementary School held its first session in Uvalde Thursday. All testimony given to the committee was done behind closed doors. Gov. Greg Abbott ordered House Speaker Dade Phelan to put together a committee to investigate the...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
nbc16.com

Uvalde teen arrested after posing with gun, threatening to 'end' students, police say

UVALDE, Texas (WOAI/KABB) – A 17-year-old in Texas was arrested last week after police said he posed with a gun on social media and threatened to "end" people. The Uvalde Police Department was tipped off by Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief Pete Arredondo, who said the teen had sent messages on Snapchat to five current and former Uvalde High School students.
UVALDE, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
4K+
Followers
581
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy