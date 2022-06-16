Young child gets hand trapped in food processing machine

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A young child was hospitalized Thursday after his hand got caught in a food processing machine at a South Bay catering business, police said.

Officers were called about 11:20 a.m. to respond to Top Notch Catering, located in a shopping center complex at 1655 Broadway in Chula Vista, east of Interstate 5, according to a Chula Vista police watch commander. It wasn’t immediately clear why the child, aged between 6 and 7 years old, had his hand in the machine, but the result caused “obvious damage” to the appendage.

The boy was transported to Rady Children’s Hospital with his hand still in the machine to avoid more damage, the agency said. His condition was not disclosed by police.

Officers plan to contact Child Protective Services to help determine the circumstances of why the child’s hand was in the machine.

No other details on the incident were shared.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.