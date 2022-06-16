ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Report: Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident on Route 55

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 45 year old Elizabeth man lost his life in a motor vehicle accident on Route 55...

MidJersey.News

Occupants Rescued From Trapped Vehicles In Serious Head-On Crash On Old Trenton Road In West Windsor

WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)--Last night at 10:33 p.m. June 17, 2022, West Windsor Police, West Windsor Emergency Services and West Windsor Fire Department and Princeton Junction Fire Company were dispatched to Old Trenton Road near Pennington Road for a serious head on crash with three people trapped. Additional BLS ambulances were called from East Windsor, Hightstown and Robbinsville as well as paramedics from Captial Health. Within 20 minutes firefighters were able to free the trapped occupants and transfer the patients to waiting ambulances. Three "Trauma Alerts" were called and all were transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. Fire Police from Mercer County, Windsor and West Windsor closed the roadway at Dorchester Drive and also at Village Road East. West Windsor Police are currently on scene investigating the crash with the serious crash investigation unit. Further details to follow as they become available. Occupants Rescued From Trapped Vehicles in West Windsor.
TRENTON, NJ
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Delaware City area on Sunday morning. On June 19, 2022 at approximately 12:31 a.m., a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on South Dupont Highway just north of the intersection at Mid-County Drive. At this time, a 37-year-old female pedestrian from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was crossing South Dupont Highway from west to east and entered into the path of the Cruze. As a result, the right front of the Cruze struck the pedestrian in the roadway.
DELAWARE CITY, DE
WPG Talk Radio

37-year-old Man Shot and Killed in Camden, NJ

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in Camden on Friday. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says just before noon Friday, officers with the Camden County Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Decatur Street in Camden after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. There, cops, "located...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Man found dead along shoulder of N.J. highway

A man was found dead along the shoulder of Route 4 west in Englewood on Saturday morning, authorities said. The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unconscious male on the shoulder of Route 4 west near South Dean Street in the city at around 7 a.m. Saturday, according to a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Multiple Injuries In NJ Transit Bus Crash (DEVELOPING)

At least a dozen people may have been injured in a NJ Transit bus crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 16 on Route 30 near South Shore Road in Absecon, initial reports said. This is a developing news story.
ABSECON, NJ
NJ.com

Man dies in South Jersey crash involving NJ Transit bus

A 48-year-old man died Thursday in a crash at an Absecon intersection involving a car and an NJ Transit bus, officials confirmed Friday. The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of South Shore Road and Ohio Avenue and when officers arrived, they found a 2006 Mercedes sedan and NJ Transit bus had collided and were both heavily damaged, according to a statement from the Absecon Police Department.
ABSECON, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey man, 37, killed in shooting, cops say

A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Camden Friday, authorities said. Charles Copling III, of Camden, was found by police near the 1200 block of Decatur Street following the activation of system that detects the sounds of gunfire, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabe Rodriguez said in a statement Sunday.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed when tractor-trailer hits N.J. Turnpike toll plaza, bursts into flames

A tractor-trailer driver died in a fiery crash early Tuesday after his truck hit a toll plaza on the New Jersey Turnpike in Salem County, authorities said. Randy Wayne Morgan, 59, of Biscoe, North Carolina, was traveling north on the Turnpike approaching the Interchange 1 toll plaza in Carneys Point Township around 3:15 a.m. when his truck struck the concrete divider that separates toll lanes one and two, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Highway construction worker killed in fall from box truck on Route 55

A man working on a South Jersey highway construction project died after falling from a truck early Tuesday. Oligario Rocha Dos Santos, 45, of Elizabeth, was in the back of a box truck that was towing a large air compressor in a closed construction zone on Route 55 northbound in Vineland when he fell from the back of the truck shortly after 1:30 a.m., according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
ELIZABETH, NJ
WMDT.com

Multiple vehicle collision in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, De. – Delaware State Police are currently working a crash on John J Williams Highway and Warrington Road. At least two vehicles were involved in the accident. Delaware State Police: Troop 7 is currently handling the case. Multiple people were reported trapped inside the vehicles, EMS reporting...
Daily Voice

Woman Airlifted Following Hunterdon County Truck Crash: State Police

A 54-year-old woman was flown to a local hospital following a crash involving a truck in Hunterdon County, state police confirmed. The crash occurred on Route 31 southbound near milepost 39 in Hampton around 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told DailyVoice.com. The wreck involved two...

