Want to be in a Disney+ series? Extras wanted for filming of “The Crossover” will take place in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Have you ever wanted to be an extra in a movie? If so, you’re in luck.

Filming for the new movie, inspired by an award-winning book, “The crossover” will be filming in New Orleans.

The story of 14-year-old basketball phenom brothers by Kwame Alexander is set for Disney+.

The SpringHill Company’s LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Jamal Henderson joined the series as executive producers of the drama series.

Centralcasting is looking for teenagers of all ethnicities between 15-17 years old and adults who can portray 18-to-look-younger.

The positions are to be paid background actors, no fees and no experience is required.

Filming will take place in the Greater New Orleans, LA area from late June to August 2022.

Opportunities will be available to work through the season.

Regular COVID-19 testing and proof of Vaccination (including Booster, if eligible) will be required as a condition of employment.

To learn more about “The Crossover” click here .

To be an extra fill out the online form here.

