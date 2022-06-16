ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother, three children test positive for meth

By Larry Statser
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A Wichita Falls mother is jailed on $30,000 bonds after police and Child Protective Services investigators said she and her three children all tested positive for meth.

Crystal Elizabeth Browning, 32, faces three felony counts of child endangerment.

She was booked into the Wichita County jail Wednesday, June 15, for an arrest warrant issued June 13.

Police were contacted on May 27 by CPS and told that Browning had tested positive for meth and marijuana. The day after her tests results came in, results came in for her three children, all under age 15, showing they also all tested positive for meth.

Records show Browning was placed on 12 months probation last November in Montague County for possession of marijuana.

