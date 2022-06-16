ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

County Makes Trip to Canada to Stump for Tourism Opportunities

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCape May County tourism officials concluded a recent trip to Canada to re-establish a tourism base...

Wildfire In Wharton State Forest In South Jersey Burns At Least 2,100 Acres

WHARTON STATE FOREST, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is battling a wildfire in Wharton State Forest on Sunday. The fire has reached at least 2,100 acres in size, according to the NJ Forest Fire Service. The fire has impacted land in Washington, Shamong, Hammonton and Mullica Townships. There’s an operation going on right now to contain it, but dry and windy conditions are creating a tough battle for firefighters. It’s 20% contained. There are no reports of any injuries at this time. The Paradise Lakes Campground has been evacuated, with six structures there threatened. Nearby volunteer firefighters are also helping out. The Mullica River Campground, Mullica River Trail, and boat launches along the Mullica River are closed from the Astion Recreation Area to Basto Village. The closures will remain in effect until further notice. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
Are lakes in Burlington County, NJ safe for swimming?

A new online dashboard listing the results of fecal coliform bacteria tests at recreational lakes has been created by the Burlington County Health Department. The Public Recreational Bathing Water Testing Dashboard was launched this month on the county health department’s website. It lists the most recent test results for...
Atlantic City fathers honored for being great dads

Several local men were celebrated for being great fathers this past week. Elijah Langford’s Demcats treated 14 dads to dinner at The Knife & Fork Inn and presented them with other goodies to honor their contributions to their children’s lives. “Most of these fathers are single, some are...
Party on! Ocean City, NJ boardwalk the ‘hottest nightclub’ for teens?

OCEAN CITY — As Long Branch and Point Pleasant Beach deal with pop-up parties that bring large groups, other Jersey Shore towns are coping with it on a nightly basis. Ocean City Councilman Jody Levchuck took to his Facebook page to express his concerns about the reputation of Ocean City as a family resort being threatened because of the groups causing mischief on the boardwalk.
After Enjoying Incredible Growth, Greens and Grains Looks to Give back to Atlantic County Community

Greens and Grains was founded back in January of 2014. The business, now a thriving chain of plant-based restaurants serving Atlantic County, NJ, Monmouth County, NJ, Center City Philadelphia, and soon Voorhees, NJ, started as a side hustle for founder Nicole Jacoby. Today, demand in Northfield has led to a new location that is triple the size of the original Greens and Grains. Customers can come to 331 Tilton Road to enjoy a larger menu that will include Vegan ice cream. The location is set to launch just prior to the Fourth of July.
15 Best Things to Do in West Berlin, NJ

Many people might confuse West Berlin with the capital of Germany. However, this version is in New Jersey, a few miles from the famous Delaware River and "The City of Brotherly Love," Philadelphia. West Berlin is a village in the Berlin Township in New Jersey's Camden County. This quaint town...
Margate woman heads to Atlantic City for Miss New Jersey Competition

MARGATE – Among the women vying to win the crown of Miss New Jersey 2022 is Margate’s own Brooke Erin Feldman, a product of the Margate City schools and Atlantic City High School. Feldman, who is a talented singer and advocate for the elderly, is among the 28 contestants who will be competing this week for the right to represent their state in the Miss America competition later this year.
Beloved New Jersey Mexican restaurant closes

After over 40 years in business, Los Amigos restaurant in Atlantic City has closed its doors; although they haven’t said if the closure is permanent. In a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page they wrote:. We are sorry to say Los Amigos will be closing its doors until...
Take a Tour of This Abandoned Home in Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Remember those butterflies you'd feel in your stomach when you set out to wreak some havoc, innocent as it may have been, when you were a kid?. When I was little, well... a teenager, we used to go explore places we definitely shouldn't have been just for the thrill of it. I can't even keep count of how many times my friends and I attempted to see the Atco Ghost on Burnt Mill Road. I should probably apologize to all those who live on that street. I'm sure all the kids on the hunt for the Atco Ghost constantly driving up and down the road drove you nuts. For my part in that, my deepest apologies. Thank you for the fun, though.
UPDATE: Harpoons will open one hour later tonight at 5:00 PM, as we are hosting the Lower Cape May Regional HS teachers and sta…

UPDATE: Harpoons will open one hour later tonight at 5:00 PM, as we are hosting the Lower Cape May Regional HS teachers and staff today as they celebrate the final day of the 2021-22 school year! We will begin seating for dinner at 5:00 PM. The very dynamic Ryan Shubert takes the stage at 6:00 pm for your listening pleasure. To celebrate Father’s Day weekend, we have brought in some AMAZING New York Strip Steaks! They are on special all weekend long – 14 ounce, grilled to order, these steaks are truly amazing. On Sunday for Father’s Day, we will have an option to add a Lobster Tail to make a surf n’ turf dinner. See ya at ‘Poons!
Ocean City Police Plan to Ticket Reckless Bike Riders

Ocean City’s police chief is urging parents to keep their kids under control amid an increase in juveniles “recklessly” riding their electric bikes and regular bicycles through town, including two crashes in recent weeks. In a letter sent Friday to parents and students in the Ocean City...
Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Tribal Nation Pow-Wow held in South Jersey (PHOTOS)

The 41st Annual Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Tribal Nation Pow-Wow was held at the Salem County Fairgrounds in Pilesgrove Township Saturday and Sunday. Pow-wows are Native American festivals “where nations from throughout the continent gather to a hosting nation’s land and share in celebration through singing and dancing,” according to the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape website.
