The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday on Gloucester Parkway in Ashburn. The driver and sole occupant of a 2012 Honda Accord was traveling on Gloucester Parkway near Ringold Drive, when shortly before 5:30 a.m., he lost control of his vehicle and ran off the roadway, causing the vehicle to rollover, the sheriff's office said. The driver, a 29-year-old Ashburn man, was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities did not release the man's name.

ASHBURN, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO