Police arrest Wawa strong-arm robbery suspect, one still on the run

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested one of the two suspects wanted in connection to a strong-arm robbery at a Wawa in Woodbridge on Saturday, June 11. Police identified one of the suspects as 34-year-old Khadijah Ayesha Campbell, and the other male suspect remains unidentified.

The suspects brought some items to the check-out counter at the Wawa, and during the transaction, the man attempted to walk behind the counter, causing a verbal altercation to break out. According to police, the woman then took the unpaid items and left with the man.

34-year-old Khadijah Ayesha Campbell, of Woodbridge (Photo Courtesy of the Prince William County Police Department)

An employee followed the suspects out of the store and attempted to contact the police. While outside the business, the suspects struck the employee multiple times, according to police.

Police said Campbell was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday, June 15. The case will remain active as officers attempt to identify the second suspect involved in the incident.

The unidentified male suspect has been described by police as a Black male between 5’8″ and 5’10” with a slim build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a black mask, a white t-shirt and red shorts.

Campbell has been charged with robbery, petit larceny and preventing the summoning of law enforcement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.