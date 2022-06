As states are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and related employment issues, some are doing so at a better pace than others, and the Empire State is in the bottom 10. Out of all 50 states plus the District of Columbia, WalletHub ranks New York 42nd on its list of states whose unemployment rates are bouncing back the most. New York’s May 2022 unemployment rate was 4.4% while number one’s Minnesota had an unemployment rate of 2%.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO