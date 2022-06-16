ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

All Black woman WWII unit honored with Congressional Gold Medal

By Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05aIk6_0gD6PZYJ00

This week, the 6888th Central Post Directory Battalion was recognized with a Congressional Gold Medal of Honor celebration at Arlington National Cemetery.

The 6888th Central Post Directory Battalion was the only exclusively Black female unit sent overseas during the war.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

One member of the 6888th was Willie Bell Irvin Partridge, a Georgia native.

“Everything was against them. You know, the world was kind of looking at them in a different window, like the Tuskegee Airmen, but they prove themselves worthy,” said Brenda Partridge-Brown, her daughter.

Partridge was the daughter of sharecroppers and she enlisted in the Army in 1944 for a new opportunity outside of the Jim Crow South.

“To see the knowledge that these women had, and the love for this country, even though they weren’t treated the way they thought they should have been treated,” said her daughter, Gail Partridge Green. “I’m honored. I’m so proud to say I am the daughter of a vet from World War II.”

The mission of the 6888th was solving the mail and morale problem. They sorted through mountains of backlogged mail and often in poor working conditions, but they did it in record time.

Their service helped to uplift the American soldiers whose only connection to their families back home was through handwritten letters.

Now 6888th Central Post Directory Battalion members are receiving the highest recognition for their service, a Congressional Gold Medal of Honor.

“We see their legacy in the people, including many veterans and currently active duty, whose commitment to this country ties directly to the great work of the 6888s,” said Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough.

It’s a story of heroism that continues to inspire Partridge’s own family.

“I never knew my mother served with the 6888th battalion until years later,” said Partridge-Brown.

Today, only six of the 855 members of the 6888th Central Post Directory Battalion are alive — ranging from 98 to 102 years young.

Three of their unit never made it home and they remain in Normandy, their final resting place.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 1

Related
MilitaryTimes

The Marine Corps’ debate with its generals is amusing, but dangerous

Marine Corps generals of the past recently communicated concerns about the current Marine Commandant Gen. David H. Berger and his tactical reorganization of the force. • “I’m saddened beyond belief knowing that our Marine Corps soon will no longer be the ready combined-arms force that our nation has long depended upon when its interests were threatened. It will be a force shorn of all its tanks and 76% of its cannon artillery, and with 41% fewer Marines in its infantry battalions. To make the situation even worse, there will be 33% fewer aircraft available to support riflemen on the ground… Marines, how could we let this happen?” ― Gen. Paul Van Riper in Marine Corps Times March 21, 2022.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

A Class of Its Own: New U.S. Navy Submarine Will Be the World's Stealthiest

The Columbia-class will replace the U.S. Navy’s Cold War-era Ohio-class boomers—they’ll also be the quietest, deadliest submarines in existence. The Columbia-class will replace the U.S. Navy’s Cold War-era Ohio-class boomers — they’ll also be the quietest, deadliest submarines in existence. General Dynamics Electric Boat,...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest Battle in US History

When Americans think of the deadliest battles in U.S, history, their attention usually turns to the Civil War. Over 600,000 soldiers were killed, which was an extraordinary part of the population of men in America. Measured against the country’s population that would be about six million people. There were 51,000 casualties at Gettysburg, of which […]
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Bradley replacement could be the US Army’s first hybrid combat vehicle

PARIS — The U.S. Army’s replacement of the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle is likely to be the service’s first combat vehicle with hybrid power, Brig. Gen. Glenn Dean, program executive officer for ground combat systems, said at the Eurosatory defense expo in Paris. The Army’s Optionally Manned...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Mcdonough
MilitaryTimes

Navy fires head of Great Lakes boot camp

The head of the Navy’s boot camp was relieved of command Saturday, becoming at least the third commanding officer to be fired in the past week. Capt. Jeffry Sandin had been in charge of Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, Illinois, since May 2021. No reason was given in a...
ILLINOIS STATE
Stacey Doud

'Grandmother of Juneteenth’ to Walk 2.5 Miles at Age 96 for First Anniversary of Juneteenth National Independence Day

Almost a year has gone by since President Biden made the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law on July 17, 2021. The concept of Juneteenth has been celebrated on June 19 in different parts of the U.S. since 1965. This day commemorates the freedom of African Americans that were previously kept slaves, as well as a celebration of African American/Black history and culture.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

"Grandmother of Juneteenth" reflects on her efforts to secure a national holiday

At 95 years old, Opal Lee is showing no sign of stopping. Her life's story — including her famous trek from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C., to call on lawmakers to make Juneteenth a national holiday — has since become legendary, earning her the name "Grandmother of Juneteenth.""I decided that maybe if a little old lady, 89 years old, in tennis shoes walking from Fort Worth to Washington, somebody would pay attention," she told CBS News of her decision to undertake the walk.Lee would trek two and a half miles at a time, a callback to the two and a half...
FORT WORTH, TX
24/7 Wall St.

The Greatest Generals in American History

“General” is the highest rank in the Army,  Marines, and the Air Force. Today, the highest rank anyone can attain in  any branch of the service is general with four stars. In WWII, there were several five star generals–known as General of the Army. They included Douglas MacArthur and Dwight Eisenhower, the two great leaders […]
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congressional Gold Medal#Racism#Black#The Jim Crow South#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
World War II
Atlas Obscura

Site of the Japanese WWII Surrender

On September 2, 1945, the USS Missouri was anchored in Tokyo Bay when it hosted representatives from the Empire of Japan and the Allied Nations to sign the Japanese Instrument of Surrender. The signing of this document marked the end of hostilities in World War II. The site of this...
MISSOURI STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
100K+
Followers
108K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy