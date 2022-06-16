Crossover Outreach Groundbreaking Ceremony

The source of a chemical spill in the Flint River has been confirmed. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has determined the source to be Lockhart Chemical Company. Testing of the chemical compound which leaked into the river, first notcied Wednesday, June 15, matched a chemical at the company. Lockhart has admitted responsibility for the spill and will be responsible for clean up costs. It’s estimated around 1,600 gallons of the chemical leadked into the river, spreading between 10 and 20 miles down river toward Montrose Township.
