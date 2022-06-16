ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Crossover Outreach Groundbreaking Ceremony

By Jenifer Veloso
MLive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenderings of the future Crossover Outreach building sit on display on the grounds next to the current building during the Crossover Outreach Groundbreaking Ceremony in Flint on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Jenifer Veloso |...

www.mlive.com

MLive.com

City of Flint's downtown Juneteenth parade draws large celebration downtown

City of Flint's downtown Juneteenth parade draws large celebration downtown. Head captain Jordan Russey leads the The Xplosive Dynamic Dolls majorette-dance team march in formation during the Juneteenth Parade in downtown Flint on Saturday, June 18, 2022 (Jenifer Veloso | MLive.com) Get Photo. 42 / 94. City of Flint's downtown...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Flint River Contamination Source Identified

The source of a chemical spill in the Flint River has been confirmed. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has determined the source to be Lockhart Chemical Company. Testing of the chemical compound which leaked into the river, first notcied Wednesday, June 15, matched a chemical at the company. Lockhart has admitted responsibility for the spill and will be responsible for clean up costs. It’s estimated around 1,600 gallons of the chemical leadked into the river, spreading between 10 and 20 miles down river toward Montrose Township.
FLINT, MI
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Government
wsgw.com

Covenant and Wellspring Offer Transisitonal Care in New Facility

The Covenant HealthCare Transitional Care Unit has moved from Michigan Ave. in Saginaw across town to the Wellspring Campus in Saginaw Township. The Transitional Care Community is a partnership between Covenant HealthCare and Wellspring Lutheran Services to help patients transition from the hospital to home. The new location is part of the Wellspring Senior Living Campus at the intersection of Shattuck and Wieneke Roads. A grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony for the new site was held Thursday, June 16 celebrating the $5 million investment.
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint Community Schools identifies 13 vacant properties to offload

FLINT, MI -- Flint Community Schools has identified 13 vacant properties to try and sell off. A vote during the Thursday, June 16, board workshop meeting caps a prioritization process that the district’s Thrun Law Firm attorney has been requesting from the school board for months, as the district pushes to cut costs to get out of its projected $3.7 million operating budget deficit.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Juneteenth celebration at St. Joseph Park, more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sunday is Juneteenth but the Lansing community kicked off their celebration a day early with a parade, a job fair and a guest appearance from Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin. This is the 49th year that Lansing has held a Juneteenth celebration, but this is the second year since it became a federal […]
LANSING, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, June 18

Our top stories this morning, the Genesee County Land Bank is receiving almost $200,000 for affordable housing, Juneteenth is tomorrow, and a parade celebration in Saginaw. Saginaw Twp. Greek Festival returns in-person for first time since 2019. Updated: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT. |. Friday marked the return...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Saginaw festival celebrates Juneteenth

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw’s Juneteenth celebration included a pageant that was held Friday and a festival Sunday. Saginaw’s Juneteenth celebration committee held a parade for the first anniversary of its namesake federal holiday. “I’m here for the celebration here today respect and memory. All of the hard...
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint kicks off weekend of Juneteenth celebrations

FLINT, MI -- The city has announced a series of events scheduled for this weekend in celebration of Juneteenth, the federal holiday that commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas. Programs start Friday, June 17, with the Black...
FLINT, MI
100.7 WITL

Flint Photographer Captures The Most Flint Eclipse Ever

For many residents who make their way into Flint for the first time, one of the most recognizable landmarks is the weather ball that sits on top of the Huntington Bank building. For current residents, it's a landmark that they've grown to love and identify with the city. The thing is seriously huge and has been since it was first lit up back on August 30, 1956. The tower itself has gone through some serious changes since it first went up.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Grand opening of Foster Family Navigation and Resource Center

Here are the top stories we are following Friday afternoon, June 17. Meteorologist John Gross has your First Warn 5 Forecast. Here are the top stories we are following for Friday morning, June 17. Authorities investigating after more than 1K gallons of oil-like material spills into Flint River. Updated: 18...
The Detroit Free Press

Diverse Detroit crowd celebrates Juneteenth at Freedom Fest

Donovan Wright chose to spend his first Father's Day as a new father attending the Freedom Fest at Detroit's Eastern Market celebrating Juneteenth. Although it will be a few years before his 9-month-old son will understand the significance of the day, Wright felt it was important to introduce his child to a tradition he marked with his family long before it became a national holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved Blacks.
DETROIT, MI

