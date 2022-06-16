ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Birkenstock Just Dropped Their Most Elevated Style Thanks to This Designer Collab – Shop Them for Under $200

By Taylor Jeffries
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Birkenstock continues to take a page from designer’s handbooks with their latest collaboration . Before, they were just cozy sandals, but now the brand’s most iconic looks exude luxuriousness. Birkenstock teamed up with Staud to drop their high-end version of the beloved footwear. The collection that was launched earlier this month features clothing, handbags, and, most importantly, sandals . This summer capsule collection reimagines two particular pairs of Birkenstock sandals: the Arizona Big Buckle and the Gizeh. This exclusive release remodels it with croc-embossed leather, but still maintains the signature cork footbed. For under $200 at Nordstrom, these classy Birkenstocks are perfect to wear day or night throughout this summer.

“Great look and feels great,” said a reviewer. “This Staud designed Birkenstock is outstanding in every way.”

Birkenstock + STAUD Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal

Birkenstock + STAUD Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal

$190


Buy now

Sign Up

Birkenstock is no stranger to admiring lavish items. Previously this year, Birkenstock joined forces with designer shoe brand Manolo Blahnik which has completely sold out since. Those styles were not exactly within the price range of many, starting at $750.

However, this latest Birkenstock x Staud collab is now more affordable for shoppers. The chic sandals are worth $190, but that can be expected with such premium quality and luxury design.

Unlike the Manolo Blahnik collection’s velvet fuchsia and royal blue shades, this new lineup with Staud easily compliments any outfit, thanks to the brown and black options. But trust us, these warm-weather shoes will also never go unnoticed. Add these newly-released styles to your cart to elevate everything you own.

If there’s one fashion collaboration you need to buy for this summer, snag the Birkenstock and Staud sandals before it’s too late. The good news? Luckily, there’s another style as a backup that you can check out below.

Birkenstock + STAUD Arizona Big Buckle Croc Embossed Sandal

These refined Birkenstock sandals are love at first sight, according to a shopper. They’re simple yet sleek as well as comfortable all-day long wherever you wear them.

Birkenstock + STAUD Arizona Big Buckle Croc Embossed Sandal

$190


Buy now

Sign Up

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Greyson F

After Closing For 6 Years, Fan Favorite Restaurant Returns

Breakfast and lunch will once again be served.Duncan Kidd/Unsplash. A restaurant popular for its eclectic breakfast is returning from the dust. Few restaurants close down on their own accord, while even fewer return, years later, with the same menu, decor, and atmosphere, and yet that is exactly what is happening here in Tucson. Life is all about timing, and for Patricia Schwabe, the timing is now right to bring back Tooley’s Cafe.
TUCSON, AZ
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manolo Blahnik
The US Sun

How to clean mirrors and windows without streaking?

WE all know how frustrating it can be when every time you clean your mirrors and windows they're left covered in streaks. The good news is there are a few cleaning hacks you can use to keep your glass surfaces sparkling. How do you clean mirrors and windows without leaving...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Handbags#Clothing Shop#The Arizona Big Buckle#Gizeh#Birkenstock Staud
freightwaves.com

Why everyone is freaking out about Target’s inventory

Overstocking at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other big retailers are the latest unexpected red flag for what’s happening in the economy. It’s an about-face from the beginning of 2022, when things were economically pretty peachy. Too peachy, one could argue: People were buying so much stuff that our ports and terminals could barely handle the massive import volume. Companies were desperate for someone, anyone, to come work for them. And movie theaters, offices, planes and other locales many eschewed during the pandemic were poised to bounce back; the omicron wave appeared mild compared to previous bouts of the coronavirus.
RETAIL
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
StyleCaster

This Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Call It The ‘Fountain Of Youth’—& It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I can’t tell you the exact place, but somewhere online the other day I saw a meme about putting all of your hope into your moisturizer. As in, hoping that it can transform your skin—get rid of any acne, signs of aging, smooth out dry patches, all the things—instantly. Unfortunately, there’s no such thing as a magic moisturizer out there (though there are some really incredible face lotions available). But, there is such thing as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

These Eye Makeup Mistakes Add Years To Your Face, According To Makeup Artists

Makeup gives us the power to highlight all of our best features and conceal the things we would rather not show off; for this reason, perfecting your technique is one of the best ways to effectively achieve a more youthful appearance. However, veering in the wrong direction can result in the opposite outcome and age you instantly—especially when it comes to eye makeup.
MAKEUP
SheKnows

SheKnows

54K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy