Mcfarland, WI

Train, construction equipment collide in McFarland; no injuries reported

By Logan Reigstad
 3 days ago

MCFARLAND, Wis. — A train and a piece of construction equipment collided in McFarland Thursday afternoon, causing traffic delays in the area, the village’s police department said.

Officers were called to the railroad tracks near Taylor Road just before 1 p.m. because of the crash. A News 3 Now reporter at the scene said the train was moving again as of 3:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported, police said in a news release.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash.

Traffic delays were reported near Larson Beach Road and Siggelkow Road due to the stopped train.

For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here .

Mcfarland, WI
Mcfarland, WI
Mcfarland, WI
