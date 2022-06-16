ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Diddy & DeLeón Tequila Got A Little Something For The Dads This Father’s Day

By O
Cassius
Cassius
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kxLnD_0gD6Ori800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GY2rR_0gD6Ori800

Source: press handout / DeLeon

F ather’s Day is right around the corner so it’s only right that Sean “Diddy” Combs aka Love aka P. Diddy aka…ahem—Diddy will give the daddy’s of the world a little something-something for their special day. No, it ain’t something to puff on, but to sip on.

Linking up with DeLeón Tequila, which he owns, Diddy a.k.a Brother Love will be dropping a new “Love Margarita” bottle for the fathers of the world to enjoy. Though most dads tend to take straight shots after a long day or week, Diddy and DeLeón Tequila felt that many would enjoy this particular mixture on a Sunday that’s sure to bring new ties, socks, and button-down shirts. In other words, the usual.

Tequila Blanco with its sweet agave, citrus, coconut, vanilla and hint of lime give off a relaxing vibe that dads will appreciate throughout the year, but especially during the summer. DeLeón Tequila has added a twist to the classic Old Fashioned cocktail with the DeLeón Reposado Old Fashioned De Miel. The DeLeón Reposado Old Fashioned De Miel maintains the beloved and classic Old Fashioned profile while giving Dad a curveball he might not expect to delight his palate this Father’s Day.

Aside from the drink itself, the new Love Margarita also comes with some extras that are sure to make your Father’s Day a bit more special including:

  • A 750ml bottle of DeLeón Blanco Tequila
  • A bottle of the Love Margarita cocktail ingredients batched together for ease
  • A jigger to help you measure out each cocktail
  • A menu with instructions on how to mix your cocktail
  • High-quality Sourced branded plastic cups

Looks like a helluva gift. If you’re interested in copping a bottle go over to the website here and enjoy your Father’s Day in true Diddy style. Well, Brother Love style if anything.

Will you be giving the new “Love Margarita” flavor a try? Let us know in the comments section below.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Joc Claims Diddy Told Cassie To Shave Her Head While Out At The Club

After defending himself against T-Pain's "cap" reaction to his last VladTV clip, another Yung Joc moment from his lengthy interview has gone viral. Joc has been dropping off tales pulled from memorable career moments, and in one story, he claimed that at Diddy's request, Cassie shaved her head after he told her to do it while out at a club. Diddy and Cassie dated for 11 years before calling it quits and within months, she had moved on to her now-husband Alex Fine.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Reveals He’s ‘Dating’ Rapper Yung Miami, 28: ‘We Have Great Times’

Diddy, 52, opened up about his relationship status in his latest interview. The rapper revealed that he’s “single” but has been going on “dates” with City Girls rapper Yung Miami, 28, when he sat down for an interview on the June 9 episode of her Caresha Please podcast. “I’m single. But I’m dating, I’m just taking my time with life,” he said immediately after Miami, whose real name is Caresha, asked him on the episode.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
P. Diddy
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dele N Tequila#Fathers#Fatherhood#Food Drink#Beverages#Diddy Dele N Tequila#Deleo N Tequila#Old Fashioned#Love Margarita#Dele N Blanco
rollingout.com

Megan Thee Stallion wants fans to cry, not twerk, to her new music

Megan Thee Stallion has been working hard on the highly anticipated follow-up to 2020’s debut LP Good News and has 25 to 30 songs to choose from for the upcoming collection. She told Rolling Stone magazine: “I want to take you through so many different emotions. At first you was twerking, now you might be crying.” The 27-year-old star revealed she is always writing, whether that’s in the car, in bed or even while she’s showering.
MUSIC
Complex

Diddy Enlists Bryson Tiller for New Single “Gotta Move On”

Ahead of the release of a new album under his also-new R&B label Love Records, Diddy taps Bryson Tiller for his latest single “Gotta Move On.”. The track, which was previewed at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in May, sees Diddy address his 2018 breakup with Cassie, whom he dated for a decade before the R&B singer moved on to Alex Fine in 2019.
MUSIC
sneakernews.com

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Emerges In “University Gold” Morning After New Album

Whether or not you’re a fan of his recent Black Coffee-assisted album, there’s no denying Aubrey “Drake” Graham commanded a large chunk of attention on the internet last night with the announcement and release of his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” The Canadian megsastar is ostensibly trying to do the same in the realm of sneakers, as official images of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a “Black/University Gold” has surfaced.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Bobby Shmurda Says People Compare Him To Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Diddy, & DMX

Big things are on the horizon for Bobby Shmurda as the newly-independent artist continues to work on his debut studio album. It has been eight years since his smash hit "Hot N*gga" was first released, and after a stint behind bars, Shmurda is back on the scene and dropping new music left and right. After a hiccup with his label, Shmurda is ready for a new season and fans are eagerly anticipating his first official sonic introduction.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
12tomatoes.com

This Trendy Super Fluffy Omelet Changes The Way You’ll Eat Your Morning Eggs

Take an egg and you can cook it a hundred and one different ways, they are just that versatile. And even though classic scrambled eggs are a surefire preparation to please everyone, once in a while it’s good to change it up a bit. When I came across this simple trick for eggs, I knew I could revive my once dull breakfast without a lot of effort.
RECIPES
NME

Ylona Garcia enjoys a pool party in ‘Vibin’ music video

Filipino-Australian singer Ylona Garcia has dropped the music video for her latest single ‘Vibin’. The visual was launched today (June 14) via her label 88rising’s official YouTube channel. The artist goes from putting on her makeup to heading to the pool party area, where she dances with the crowd. It ends with the singer and her friends continuing the party until late in the evening.
MUSIC
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy