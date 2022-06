- Advertisement - police searchHouston, Texas The suspect pointed a gun at himself Friday night for a gunman accused of shooting a police officer. According to KRIV-TV, the Houston Police Department says an officer responded at an apartment complex after shots were heard in the area around 2 a.m. Saturday. The unidentified officer called for backup after hearing more shots coming from inside an apartment, at which point the officer was shot in the leg by an unidentified gunman.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO