Saturday, a Union Parish Deputy was on patrol in the West Sterlington area when he observed a 2000 Lincoln Town Car being operated in a suspicious manner at the intersection of Harris Road and LA 2. The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver as Antonio Douglas, 41, of Sterlington. While talking to Douglas, the deputy observed him to be extremely nervous. As Douglas was retrieving his vehicle documents, the deputy observed, in plain view, a large plastic bag containing suspected narcotics on the passenger side floorboard.

UNION PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO