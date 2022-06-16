ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Record warmth outweighs record cold by far in Iowa

By Amber Alexander
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, IA–Looking at past climate data can tell a lot about what a certain location has been experiencing and what is changing. Data show Des Moines is experiencing fewer 100° days than in decades past. But there is still an apparent warming trend with many more warm records than cold records.

100° days are becoming few and far between

The 1930s hold the record for the most 100° days in Des Moines and no other decade even comes close to matching it. If you combined all of the 100° days from the past 51 years you still wouldn’t reach the amount of 100° days recorded in Des Moines during the 1930s. There were 78 days with 100° highs in Des Moines during the 1930s. That may not seem like a lot over the span of 10 years, but the decade with the next highest is the 1980s with 38 100° days.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AGgkp_0gD6O1Kx00
    Number of 100° Days per decade in Des Moines
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JsgXv_0gD6O1Kx00
    Number of 100° days in the 1930s in Des Moines
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEnXJ_0gD6O1Kx00
    Number of 100° days in the 1980s in Des Moines
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yoXAY_0gD6O1Kx00
    Number of 100° days in the 2010s in Des Moines

In 2021, Des Moines only experienced one day above 100°. It was June 17th when highs climbed to 101°, but it was Des Moines’ first time in the triple digits since 2017, before then it was 2013, however in 2012 there were 11 days at or above 100°. There’s a reason why those years ended up with 100° heat.

In June 2021 about 95% of Iowa was considered at least abnormally dry. In July 2017 about 60% of the state was abnormally dry. In 2012 and 2013 the entire state of Iowa was experiencing some level of drought. When Des Moines reached 105° on July 23, 2012, 27% of Iowa was in extreme drought.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NESRC_0gD6O1Kx00
    Drought Monitor on June 15, 2021
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gRlnb_0gD6O1Kx00
    Drought Monitor on July 25, 2017
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FOg22_0gD6O1Kx00
    Drought Monitor on August 27, 2013
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ImzK8_0gD6O1Kx00
    Drought monitor on July 24, 2012

Why does drought mean hotter temperatures?

To say it simply, dry land heats up faster than moist land. So where there are more rain and clouds, temperatures tend to stay lower. Days with more sunshine and drought mean temperatures can heat up more.

Take the 1930s, for example. There were 78 days in which temperatures reached 100° or more. Nearly two-thirds of that number came from 1934 and 1936.

“1934 and 1936 were right in the middle of the Dust Bowl, so there was pervasive drought across much of the United States and we were locked into a stagnant pattern. It was a long-term heatwave, but with very low dew points creating very dry conditions. Because there was also no cloud cover, there was a lot of incoming solar radiation on bare soils. You’re essentially baking the surface, and creating extended periods of time in which the temperature is in the triple-digit range,” said State Climatologist Justin Glisan.

While extreme levels of drought are bound to happen again across parts of our state, it’s unlikely we’ll ever see something as bad as the 1930s. “The wets are getting wetter faster than the dries are getting drier,” said Glisan. Because Iowa has experienced an increase in temperature of about 1.3°F since the 1890s, the atmosphere can hold about 4% more moisture.

“When you have more water vapor availability in the atmosphere, you’re more prone to have more cloud cover and more rain events. That results in cooler daytime highs, however, the clouds lock in the overnight low temperatures, so you see warmer temperatures then. We’ve seen a two-tenths of a degree increase in the overnight low temperature per decade since 1895,” said Glisan.

That means Iowa has seen a 2.4°F increase in the average overnight low since 1895.

In the summer months alone, Iowa has seen a 2.1°F increase in the average overnight low since just 1970. So while the daytime high has flatlined during the summer, overnight lows continue to warm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sqby4_0gD6O1Kx00

Record Warmth vs Record Cold

Despite less 100° highs in Des Moines, there are still plenty of warm records being broken, but when it comes to cold records, warmth dominates.

What’s a warm record and a cold record?

Each date has four temperature records. We commonly talk about the record high and the record low in the almanac. That’s two of the four: the record warm maximum and the record cold minimum, essentially the hottest it’s ever been and the coldest it’s ever been on a specific date.

What we don’t talk about as much are the record cold maximum and the record warm minimum temperatures. Think of a day with an exceptionally warm morning and another day with a exceptionally cool afternoon.

June 14th, 2022, for example, broke a record warm minimum temperature. That day, the low was 78°, beating the old record set in 1994 by 3°. On June 14th, 2022’s high was 95°, and while 13° above average, it was still 7° away from breaking the record warmest maximum temperature of 101° set in 1886.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RyKSK_0gD6O1Kx00

Record warmth vs record cold since 2000.

From 2000-2009 there were 60 record warm or record warm minimums set in Des Moines vs only 14 record cold maximums or record cold minimums set. That means we were nearly 5 times as likely to see record warmth than record cold.

Between 2010 and 2022, so far, there have been 92 record warm maximums or record warm minimums set vs only 21 record cold maximums or record cold minimums set. That means there were more than four times the number of warm records than cold records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15YHcK_0gD6O1Kx00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPJpl_0gD6O1Kx00
Warm records vs cold records in Des Moines 2000-2022 (so far)

The large difference between these two numbers comes back to the extra moisture in the atmosphere due to a warming Earth. “The disparity is because of the the temperature behavior we’re seeing. We have flatlining daytime highs in the trend, but an increase per decade in the overnight lows. And that’s because of more cloud cover, more rainfall, more subsoil moisture. That prevents the Earth from radiating heat at night.”

Not all of the record warmth comes from the increasing temperature of overnight lows. There have still been 69 record warm maximums set since 2000, however, the majority did not occur during summer. There were only 3 in summer while there were 25 in winter, 28 in spring, and 13 in fall.

Between 1970 and 2019 winter was Iowa’s fastest warming season followed by fall, spring, and finally summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJ2QJ_0gD6O1Kx00

So while extreme cold is still likely to occur from time to time here, extreme warmth is way more likely.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KCRG.com

Heat and humidity return Monday and Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Our sunny and hot holiday weekend will turn into a sunny and hot workweek. Tonight will be quiet with lows in the 60s and a clear sky, and we’ll wake up to lots of sunshine on Monday. The sun and winds from the southwest will help temperatures climb into the 90s across Eastern Iowa. Make sure to drink lots of water and take plenty of breaks while outside.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KELOLAND TV

How gas prices have changed in South Dakota in the last week

(STACKER) — Gasoline prices, on average, continued to soar past the $4.50 per gallon mark over the last week and into Monday. Diesel, at $5.55 per gallon, has cooled off by two cents from its record high set on May 18, according to AAA. Experts note that while crude...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Decorah Public Opinion

Iowa PBS searches for ‘The Great Iowan Recipe’

Iowa PBS is looking to identify the great Iowan recipe at the Iowa State Fair this year and Iowans are encouraged to enter their favorite dish. The contest is in honor of The Great American Recipe, a new series from PBS that celebrates the multiculturalism that makes American food unique and iconic.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

Iowa Juneteenth celebration seeing strong surge in support

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the second consecutive year Juneteenth will be recognized as an official holiday by the city of Des Moines. For Iowans celebrating the events across the metro this weekend, like the one at Western Gateway Park near downtown, it is a celebration of freedom from past slavery, creating more equality today […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Red Bull Soapbox Race sent thrills across the capital

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Red Bull Soapbox Race sent thrills and excitement to downtown Des Moines today after a two year delay. Fifty teams from across the nation came to the State Capitol grounds to compete. Their main mission: launch from a hill and steer their zany homemade carts down an obstacle-filled Walnut Street […]
DES MOINES, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Several Eastern Iowa Beaches Hit With E. Coli Warnings

For those of you who are fans of hot summer weather, the wait is over! Temperatures are going to soar into the '90s this week with hot and humid conditions finally taking hold. For those of you that love to hit the pool or the beach during the summer, this will be your kind of weather! Unfortunately, some favorite Iowa beaches will be off-limits due to some potentially dangerous bacteria.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth
kiwaradio.com

Latest Northwest Iowa Fishing Report

The Iowa DNR is out with the latest fishing report for northwest Iowa. This week’s forecast calls for temperatures in the 80s and 90s which should start to raise water temperatures quicker. Most area lake temperatures are in the 70s. Water clarity is fairly good on most area lakes. Bass and panfishing has been great on most lakes closer to shore and along weed lines. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Democrats’ message: Iowans’ rights are on the line with Republican control

Just days after the Iowa Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights in Iowa, state Democrats are advancing the message other rights could be in danger. The Iowa Supreme Court released a monumental decision Friday in which the court found there is no state constitutional right to an abortion. The decision, which overturns a 2018 Iowa […] The post Democrats’ message: Iowans’ rights are on the line with Republican control appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Chariton Leader

How marriage rates have changed in Iowa

Compiled data on marriage rates in Iowa using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Originally published on giggster.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

A Bunch Of Iowans To Compete On Hit Show Next Week

Ten Iowans will be on your television screens on Monday, June 20th. Earlier this year we shared that ten Iowans would be competing in the 14th season of the competition show, America Ninja Warrior. Ten locals in total who train on the show Ninja U gym in Cedar Falls will...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCCI.com

Overnight storms bring damage, flooding to portions of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A storm system that moved through Iowa Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought heavy rain and damage to parts of the state. On 310th Street in Perry is the Little Beaver Creek. Usually, people can cross over a bridge, but the road has turned into a river after heavy rain overnight.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa’s best burger celebrates another delicious victory

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Iowa’s best burger is taking a victory lap with another win over a burger in New York. Named Iowa’s best burger in May by the Iowa Beef Council, "The Tombstone" smashburger from The Flying Elbow in Marshalltown beat New York's "The Holy Smokers" burger from the Ale ‘n Angus Pub in an online burger battle.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WHO 13

Iowa organic farm rebuilds after damaging hail storm

BRIDGEWATER, Iowa — Last week a hail storm pummeled the organic crops on Bridgewater Farm. Peppers, garlic, and strawberries and many other crops were damaged. The damage totaled was around $150 thousand. The Farm does not carry crop insurance, as there is no insurance that pays for losses that organic produce can experience.  On Wednesday […]
BRIDGEWATER, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy