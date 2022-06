OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing that took place last weekend. Police say they were called to respond to the area of the 200 block of 8th Street at around 4:15 a.m. Sunday for a serious assault. On arrival, officers found a male victim suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen. EMS responded to the scene and rendered emergency medical care before the victim was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center by MSP helicopter. We’re told the victim is currently in critical condition.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO