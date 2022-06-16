ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Luis Severino scratched from Yankees start, placed on COVID IL

By Peter Botte
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Thursday’s scheduled starter Luis Severino was scratched by the Yankees and placed on the COVID-19 injury list.

Clarke Schmidt will make the start in place of Severino as the first-place Yankees go for a three-game series sweep of the Rays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29JquJ_0gD6LGbE00
Yankees pitcher Luis Severino was scratched from Thursday’s start and placed on the COVID IL.
Corey Sipkin
Right-handed pitcher Ryan Weber was signed to a Major League contract and selected from Triple-A Scranton.

New York Post

