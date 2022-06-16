Luis Severino scratched from Yankees start, placed on COVID IL
Thursday’s scheduled starter Luis Severino was scratched by the Yankees and placed on the COVID-19 injury list.
Clarke Schmidt will make the start in place of Severino as the first-place Yankees go for a three-game series sweep of the Rays.
Right-handed pitcher Ryan Weber was signed to a Major League contract and selected from Triple-A Scranton.
