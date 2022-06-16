ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Today

Rockledge bodies, Melbourne police HQ and downtown parking lot - News in 90 Seconds

By Rob Landers, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01b2Gz_0gD6L0Yr00

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com

Looking for more information on the stories covered in today's News in 90 Seconds segment?

You can find the stories here:

Death investigation underway after couple in 80s found dead in shallow ditch in unincorporated Rockledge

Melbourne awards $32 million construction contract for new police HQ

Apartment complex, new Orion180 corporate HQ proposed for downtown Melbourne parking lot

Rob Landers is a veteran multimedia journalist for the USA Today Network of Florida. Contact Landers at 321-242-3627 or rlanders@gannett.com . Twitter: @ByRobLanders

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Rockledge bodies, Melbourne police HQ and downtown parking lot - News in 90 Seconds

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

One man, one woman hurt in airboat accident on St. Johns River

CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue Department was on the scene of an airboat accident Saturday afternoon. The scene was located on St. Johns River in Christmas, Florida. Fire officials say one man and a woman were hurt during the accident. The woman was transported to the Orlando...
CHRISTMAS, FL
WESH

FHP: Vehicle catches on fire in Volusia County on I-4

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol was at the scene of a vehicle fire that occurred in Volusia County. The fire happened around 6:38 p.m. in DeLand, troopers say. A Ford Explorer was headed westbound on I-4 near mile marker 123. A 59-year-old man from Winter Springs spotted...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Missing Central Florida woman found safe, police say

OCALA, Fla. - UPDATE:. Jennifer Riegle has been found safe. Police thank the community for your assistance. Ocoee police are asking for the public's help finding 27-year-old Jennifer D. Riegle who has not been seen since Friday afternoon. Police say Jennifer was last seen around noon in the Peach Lake...
OCOEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockledge#Melbourne#Police#Gannett#Journalism#The Usa Today Network
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Missing woman out of Ocoee found safe.

Fla. — Update: Ocoee police confirm they have located Jennifer Riegle, 27, and she was safe. Officers provided no additional details on the circumstances of her disappearance. The Ocoee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Jennifer Riegle. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
OCOEE, FL
iheart.com

Florida deputy refuses to leave the side of a dog hit by a car

Down in Kissimmee, Florida, a dog was spotted lying on the side of the road. It had been hit by a car. Osceola County deputy Josh Fiorelli was passing by when he saw the injured animal. The female dog was alive but was hurt enough that it couldn't move. Josh was heartbroken that such a thing happened. So he called for help then sat down beside the white dog and started petting it. Some dogs might get defensive when they're hurt, but not this one. It seemed to welcome the officer being there for it. Josh then put his jacket over the dog to keep it warm, as the day was chilly and the dog was wet. Says Josh: “She didn't have anyone there, so I decided to be that person.” The dog was soon treated for a dislocated leg. Carlos Irizzary was walking his own dog when he came across Josh helping the injured dog, so he snapped a photo of it, and posted it online. It went viral, and it was shared by several news outlets throughout the country. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also posted the photo on its website, saying: “...Thank you Deputy Fiorelli for serving with care and compassion.”
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

1 shot at DeBary IHOP, Volusia deputies investigating

DeBary. Fla. – Deputies in Volusia County are investigating a Friday shooting at an IHOP in DeBary. The shooting happened at the IHOP location at 320 Dirksen Drive just before 6:30 p.m. [TRENDING: ‘Full liquor dog park:’ Here’s when Pups Pub opens in Orlando | SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens...
DEBARY, FL
WESH

212 people rescued from ocean, Volusia County Beach Safety says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday, 212 people were rescued from the ocean. Volusia County Beach Safety says they flew the red flag Saturday. They're preparing for an increased amount of visitors on Father's Day. Beach safety experts say they're anticipating rip currents Sunday and through the upcoming week.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
vieravoice.com

Coastal Auto Rally and Show - Cocoa Village Concours

Get ready for the streets of Historic Cocoa Village to be lined with beautiful classic vehicles, American Muscle, and fine European cars, plus exotic - supercars. Vendors and sponsors will have tents displayed for their products and services. Daniel Jüde Band and DJ Dougie will be playing two sessions on...
COCOA, FL
Florida Today

Florida Today

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy