ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

New blood test could provide answers for long COVID patients

By Kirsten Joyce
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QC8UJ_0gD6I55700

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The lingering symptoms of long COVID can be ambiguous and leave sufferers overwhelmed with questions, but now patients can get clear answers.

Dr. Bruce Patterson is an expert who helped develop a new blood test to diagnose long COVID. Patterson is a former medical director of diagnostic virology at Stanford University School of Medicine. He is now the CEO of The Chronic COVID Treatment Center and Incelldx, a molecular diagnostics company.

“We really have a start to finish approach to making these COVID long haul patients better,” said Patterson. “We have over 24,000 long haul patients in our program.”

The program is telemedicine and web-based care where patients around the globe have signed up to determine what is causing their symptoms. There is a whole spectrum of chronic inflammatory diseases that share long COVID symptoms.

While the majority are being seen for long COVID, the unique blood test has determined others have something else, like post Lyme disease, Fibromyalgia, and/or chronic fatigue.

“We know the patterns of true long COVID, and fatigue syndrome, so we can appropriately classify them and recommend treatments that are appropriate for what they have,” Patterson said.

While Incelldx may have developed the tests, they are not run by the company.

“They are run by registered licensed laboratories around the United States and EU. We use our informatics and AI to determine what they will respond to, we’re a data analysis company.”

A recommendation is then sent to a primary care physician who then writes a prescription.

If you think you might be suffering from long COVID and want to sign up for the program and get a blood test, check out their website. Chronic COVID Treatment Center (covidlonghaulers.com)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Las Vegas, NV
Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
Las Vegas, NV
Health
MedicalXpress

Does polycystic ovary syndrome put women at higher risk of developing additional medical conditions

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is the most common endocrine disorder in women of reproductive age. In a study published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, women with PCOS were more likely than other women to also be diagnosed with migraine, hypertension, tendinitis, osteoarthritis, and endometriosis.  Affected women were also using medications more often and reported their own health to be poorer than women without PCOS. 
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

First successful treatment of severe pulmonary hypertension with umbilical cord stem cells

Clinical researchers at Hannover Medical School (MHH) have succeeded for the first time in stopping the usually fatal course of pulmonary hypertension thanks to a novel therapeutic approach. A three-year-old girl suffering from so-called pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) was treated a total of five times with mesenchymal stem cell products obtained from a human umbilical cord.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

You no longer need surgery to be diagnosed with endometriosis

By age 44, endometriosis affects around one in nine women and people assigned female at birth in Australia. It's caused by the presence of tissue similar to the lining of the uterus found outside the uterus. While endometriosis is most commonly found in the pelvic cavity, it can sometimes be found in the diaphragm, lungs and elsewhere.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Test#Covid#Long Haul#Fatigue Syndrome#Ai
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of a brain tumor?

Brain tumors can cause both physical and mental symptoms. The symptoms can differ depending on the type, location, and stage of the tumor. Common signs and symptoms of a brain tumor include:. headache episodes. vision problems. mood changes. personality changes. This article looks at various symptoms of brain tumors, symptoms...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Medical Science
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
8 News Now

Jackpot! Las Vegas woman wins $500K at local resort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A local woman received the surprise of a lifetime after hitting it big at the slots on Wednesday. The big win happened at Tuscany Suites and Casino when Dawn who is known as a frequent customer was playing a Buffalo Legends slot machine. Dawn ended up winning a total of $500,570.94.
8 News Now

8 News Now

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy