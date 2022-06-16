ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

15-year-old arrested for leading Collier County deputies on chase in stolen minivan

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old is facing charges after leading Collier County deputies on a chase in a stolen minivan Thursday, officials said.

Around 2 a.m., 15-year-old Christopher D. Rangel Vasquez of Naples was arrested after running a stop light in a stolen van and refusing to pull over for deputies, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they tried to pull over the van after noticing the driver ran a red light at the intersection of Davis and Lakewood boulevards when the chase began.

Vasquez refused to stop and reached speeds as high as 90 mph before crashing into a pole and landing in a ditch in the area of Lakewood and U.S. 41.

The owner of the 2016 red Toyota Sienna minivan reported her van stolen on June 10 after the vehicle was taken from her driveway overnight in East Naples, according to CCSO.

Investigators determined Vasquez was driving the stolen minivan and placed him under arrest.

The teen is facing charges of grand theft auto, high speed/reckless fleeing and eluding, driving without a license, reckless driving, and hit and run/leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

Vasquez’s 18-year-old brother was a passenger in the van at the time of the crime and is facing a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

