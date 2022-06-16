ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

News Briefs: Buffett protege’ Will Kimbrough returning to Pascagoula

By Warren Kulo
Mississippi Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Mobile native, Nashville resident and frequent Jimmy Buffett collaborator Will Kimbrough is returning to Pascagoula for a performance at The Grand Magnolia on June 24. Kimbrough will be the latest performer in the “Jazz Fest Unplugged” series, which seeks to bring in artists who have played...

www.gulflive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Long Beach native Luanne Smith celebrates 107th birthday

Wiggins church seeking aid in moving old building to new location. The Bethel Baptist Church in Wiggins is asking for helping hand, as the church is looking to move its former building onto its current property. Dads enjoy fun in the sun with their kids on Father's Day. Updated: 7...
WIGGINS, MS
wxxv25.com

Miss Gulf Coast Katelyn Perry heads off to Miss Mississippi

Miss Gulf Coast, Katelyn Perry of Gulfport, is heading to Vicksburg to compete in the Miss Mississippi competition. The competition is scheduled for 8 p.m. June 25 at the Vicksburg Convention Center. Perry and 30 other women will be taking part in a week’s worth of events leading up to...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

14th annual Splashin’ the Coast underway in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With temperatures rising outside, some are hitting the pool this week as the 14th annual Splashin’ the Coast gets underway at the Biloxi Natatorium. The swim meet is hosted by the Biloxi Elite Swim Team, and more than 20 teams from around the southeast are competing this week.
BILOXI, MS
longbeachbreeze.com

Meet Your Neighbor: Will Devin

When Will Devin realized he had a passion for cutting hair, he was inspired to open a business back home on the Gulf Coast. Devin had originally began cutting hair for those in his barrack while he served in the military, and, once he got out, he went to school to learn the trade. Today, Devin now owns The Bearded Owl barbershop in Gulfport, just a short drive away from his hometown of Long Beach. Devin says he enjoys running a business on the Gulf Coast and is proud to serve the community he calls home.
LONG BEACH, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pascagoula, MS
City
Jackson, MS
City
Magnolia, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
WJTV 12

Mississippi school booster club raffles guns as fundraiser

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A booster group for a high school on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast is raising money for a band trip with what a school safety group calls a “highly inappropriate” raffle of guns and ammunition. The fundraiser — called “30 guns in 30 days” — is holding daily drawings for shotguns, handguns, rifles, […]
Sea Coast Echo

Bay voted second 'Best Coastal Small Town' in U.S.

USA Today on Friday announced the winners of its annual Best Coastal Small Town contest, and this year, the top two selections were on the Mississippi Gulf Coast — Bay St. Louis ranked number two, and Ocean Springs took first place. “The quaint seaside town of Bay St. Louis...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Biloxi celebrates Juneteenth with a Unity Walk

On Saturday, Boy Scouts from Troop 210 and veterans from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2880 held a flag burning ceremony in Diamondhead. Sunkist Country Club hosts 12th annual Tom Wall Classic. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Despite triple digit heat indexes, the Tom Wall Classic, a summer Mardi Gras...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Harrison County debuts Rover Run Dog Park

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, Harrison County debuted the Rover Run Dog Park in Gulfport. The new Rover Run Dog Park is located at the back side of the Harrison County Fairgrounds. Five acres of land make up the general population park, open to dogs 5 months and older. A small dog park is also open to pets 25 lbs. or less. A gazebo offers shade to pets and owners alike.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Crowell
Person
Emmylou Harris
Person
Jimmy Buffett
Person
John Prine
Person
Will Kimbrough
saltwatersportsman.com

763-Pound Blue Marlin Wins $631,000 Purse in Mississippi Tournament

The crew of the “It Just Takes Time” wins the contest for the third year in a row with an impressive blue. Many other boats collected big checks, with 56 blue marlin, eight white marlin and three sailfish caught off Biloxi. It was June 11 in the closing...
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

Community Action of South Mississippi celebrates new Lucedale office

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — The ribbon was officially cut at the front doors of the new Community Action of South Mississippi (CASOMS) office Friday. The agency previously operated the field office out of George County’s senior center. The new location at 11 Holmes Street in the center of Lucedale makes the office more accessible and […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WLOX

HAPPENING NOW: Gulfport comes together for Night Out Against Crime

The Great Eight Baseball Classic is underway at MGM Park, featuring Louisiana-based Knights Knation baseball and seven other high school club teams from as far as Texas and Charlotte. Sea Wolves staying busy through summer months. Updated: 1 hour ago. As of now the team is looking into signing free...
GULFPORT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Popular Christian group “Truth” attracts thousands to Mobile church

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thousands gathered at Cottage Hill Baptist Friday night to celebrate 50 years of a popular Christian music group, Truth. Truth was founded by former pastor of Springhill Baptist Church, Roger Breland, and Friday night was their final night singing, dancing, and clapping together. The traveling music...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mississippi Press

Ingalls gets $240 million advance contract for next San Antonio-class ship

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Ingalls Shipbuilding was awarded a $240 advanece procurement contract from the U.S. Navy to begin purchasing materials for construction of LPD 32, the 16th in the San Antonio class of amphibious transport dock ships. The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract will provide for the purchase of long lead time material...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

The state's oldest golf course is about to be transformed into a subdivision

Today will be even hotter than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. There is a heat advisory in effect until 7 PM this evening. Heat index values could be as high as 112°. We could see a few showers and thunderstorms today. Not everyone in South Mississippi will see rain today. But, those who do will get a brief reprieve from the sweltering heat. If you’re working outdoors today or spending long amounts of time outdoors today, take frequent breaks and stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, so you don’t suffer from heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Tonight will be muggy and warm like it has been the past several nights. Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with limited rainfall. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s once again with a heat index up tp 112°. Saturday will be another hot day with dangerous heat index values, but we are seeing a higher chance for rain now on Saturday afternoon and evening. Still, everyone is not expected to see rain, but we will be watching for some showers and storms.
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

Man dies after jumping off pier into Fish River

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A man is dead after jumping off a pier into the Fish River. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says the man, who was in his twenties, jumped off the pier on Sunday at the end of Grounds Lane. Deputies say the man didn’t resurface after jumping into the water. The […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 18:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Harrison County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Jackson County in southern Mississippi * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 608 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ocean Springs, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong to golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Biloxi, Ocean Springs, St. Martin, Gautier, D`iberville, Gulf Hills, Gulf Park Estates and Latimer. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 49 and 59. Interstate 110 in Mississippi near mile marker 1. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Former Vigor coach John McKenzie to take over at Murphy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Former Vigor High School head coach John McKenzie has been named the head coach at Murphy High School, Mobile Country Public School officials confirmed to WKRG Sports Director Randy Patrick. Murphy High School shared the news on the school’s Facebook page Friday — stating McKenzie will lead the Panther’s football program […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy