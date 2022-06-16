Man and woman possibly electrocuted while trying to steal copper wires, Phoenix police say

Phoenix police said the two people who died after an apparent electrocution Wednesday near 19th and Peoria avenues seemed to have been stealing copper wiring.

Both were found dead near exposed electrical wires in the ground and the scene was consistent with them attempting to steal the wiring, according to police. The victims haven't been identified but police said they are a man and a woman.

When firefighters responded, they worked with Arizona Public Service to make sure power in the area was shut down so that they could respond safely.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, according to police.

