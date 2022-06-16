ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man and woman possibly electrocuted while trying to steal copper wires, Phoenix police say

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
Phoenix police said the two people who died after an apparent electrocution Wednesday near 19th and Peoria avenues seemed to have been stealing copper wiring.

Both were found dead near exposed electrical wires in the ground and the scene was consistent with them attempting to steal the wiring, according to police. The victims haven't been identified but police said they are a man and a woman.

When firefighters responded, they worked with Arizona Public Service to make sure power in the area was shut down so that they could respond safely.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, according to police.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man and woman possibly electrocuted while trying to steal copper wires, Phoenix police say

Pagan 602
3d ago

And the moral of the story is if you need money for tweek, don’t steal copper from live electrical boxes. 🙄

AP_001772.aca8ca0aae6d4b868b2f5c664258f07b.1240
2d ago

Need more of these type stories with a happy ending!

